Headlines – August 26, 2019

News

U.S. troops targeted in suicide attack near Bagram Airfield-

A Taliban suicide car bomber attacked a convoy of foreign forces near the U.S.’s largest base in Afghanistan on Aug. 23. No coalition troops were injured, officials said.



U.S., Taliban deal will not stop attacks on Afghan forces, Taliban say-

As U.S. and Taliban negotiators push to wrap up talks aimed at securing the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, Taliban sources say a pact will not mean an end to fighting with the U.S.-backed Afghan government.



Another Russian S-400 battery headed to Turkey beginning Tuesday: Anadolu-

Turkey is to accept delivery of a second battery of Russian S-400 missile defenses beginning on Aug. 27, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Aug. 26 according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.



Russian-Chinese air patrol was an attempt to divide allies, says top U.S. Air Force official in Pacific-

The head of the U.S. Air Force in the Pacific has suggested that a recent Russian-Chinese air patrol may be an attempt to divide regional partners. The event resulted in warning shots fired by intercepting South Korean jets.





Business

Boeing gets $999M contract to continue producing wings for the A-10 Warthog-

Boeing beat out an unnamed company to win a contract to continue building the replacement wings necessary to keep about 100 A-10 Warthog attack planes flying into the early 2030s.



Czech military eyes Bell helos under $623M deal-

The Czech defense ministry has announced its decision to purchase 12 UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters with related gear and services from Bell Helicopters under a deal estimated to be worth some 14.5 billion koruna ($623 million).



Oshkosh, Flyer will build Army’s ultralight vehicle for carrying grunts into battle-

The U.S. Army has tapped Flyer Defense LLC and Oshkosh Defense LLC to develop the service’s Infantry Squad Vehicle, a highly transportable platform for moving grunts into the fight.





Defense

Here’s why growing antibiotic resistance is ‘serious, frightening’ for military-

As the military medical community fights the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant germs, a military medical historian painted a stark picture of the worst-case scenario — the stench and agony of field hospital wards in the pre-antibiotic days of World War I.



Night fire, chem attack shooting, no more ‘alibis’: What you need to know about new Army shooting standards-

Shooters from Army cooks to snipers will see sweeping changes to their marksmanship training, whether they’re toting the newest handgun, carbine, rifle, sniper rifle or machine gun.



New repair tech slashes time and cost to keep Bradleys in fight-

Army researchers have developed a way to repair a pesky problem on a key part for mounted patrols — wear and tear on the Bradley Fighting Vehicle turret gun mounts.



Army explores robot decoys, cannon-fired jamming pods-

In a future war zone, an American tank column rolls up the road into enemy territory.



Air Force joins Army parachuting into InfoWar; creates new unified subcommand-

The Air Force will create a new organization under Air Combat Command (ACC) charged with information warfare operations, aimed at countering Russian (and to a lesser extent Chinese) hacking and disinformation activities that fall below the threshold of conflict.





Veterans

Veterans band together to give Vietnam Marine a proper burial-

Billy Harold Watts was a decorated and disabled Vietnam War veteran. He had six children, 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



After mandate from Congress, VA opens research center for burn pit-related illnesses-

The Department of Veterans Affairs is increasing its focus on health conditions linked to burn pits and other airborne pollution in combat zones, establishing a “center of excellence” to better understand the extent of related illnesses and treatments for affected veterans.



A group of vets are raising money to pay for a medal the Iraqi government awarded them, but never delivered-

In June 2011 Iraq’s defense minister announced that U.S. troops who had deployed to the country would receive the Iraq Commitment Medal in recognition of their service. Eight years later, millions of qualified veterans have yet to receive it.