News Briefs – September 11, 2019

U.S. Air Force reviews hotel choices after Trump resort stay

The Air Force is reviewing how crews on international travel choose airports and hotels after one crew recently spent a night at a Trump resort in Scotland.

An Air Force spokesman said Sept. 9 that an initial review of the March stopover in Scotland in which the crew stayed at the Trump Turnberry golf resort adhered to all official guidance and procedures.

Brig. Gen. Ed Thomas adds, however, that while lodging at higher-end hotels might be allowable, it might not always be advisable.

Congress is investigating stays at Trump properties by government employees, including Air Force personnel.

President Donald Trump says on Twitter that he knew nothing about the crew's stay at Turnberry.



South Korea military says North launches 2 projectiles

South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched two unidentified projectiles into the sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North Korean projectiles fired from its South Pyongan province on the morning of Sept. 10 flew toward the waters off its east coast.

It gave no further details.

The reported launches came hours after North Korea said it is willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September but that Washington must come to the negotiating table with acceptable new proposals.



Southwest still negotiating compensation from Boeing

Southwest Airlines continues to negotiate with Boeing over damage caused by the grounding of the 737 Max.

Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said Sept. 9 in a note to employees that the airline is considering ways to share the compensation with workers.

Kelly didn’t give details about the negotiations with Boeing.

Southwest has the world’s biggest fleet of Boeing 737s, including 34 Max jets and more on order. It has taken the planes out of its schedule through Jan. 5 — longer than American and United.

Boeing said it does not comment on arrangements with particular customers, but it said in a statement that “we will continue to work closely with them to reach a fair and reasonable outcome.”

Max jets have been grounded since March, after two deadly accidents. Boeing hopes to get them flying again later this year.

Boeing took a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter to cover Max-related compensation to airlines. Boeing delivered nearly 400 of the planes before they were grounded. AP