January 4, 2017
 

2016 Highlights: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

JANUARY
• Fourteen F-15Es from the 334th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, arrive
• Two U-28s from the 319th Special Operations Squadron at Hurlburt Field, Florida, arrive
• Ten A-10s from the 104th Fighter Squadron, Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Wing, arrive
• Cactus Flag – a large-force employment and expeditionary exercise

FEBRUARY
• Ten A-10s from the 122nd Fighter Wing at Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, Indiana, arrive
• The 10 A-10s from the 104th FS continued training through Feb. 7
• Integrated Training Exercise staged at March Air Reserve Base, California

MARCH
• Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course March 3 through 6
• Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Open House March 12 and 13
• Comprehensive Airman Fitness Month

APRIL
• D-M AFB fiscal 2015 Economic Impact Analysis released
• AMARG celebrates 70-year anniversary

MAY
• D-M AFB’s first Cultural Awareness Festival – Breaking Through Barriers: Past, Present and Future

JUNE
• D-M hosted Hawgsmoke 2016 competition June 1 through 3
• The 47th Fighter Squadron was the winner and top team overall of Hawgsmoke 2016
• The Air Combat Command Inspector General team awarded the 355th Fighter Wing an Outstanding rating
• Detachment 1, 414th Combat Training Squadron activated

JULY
• Citizen Airmen with the 924th Fighter Group and the 920th Rescue Wing, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, train together at D-M to perfect skills needed during combat
AUGUST
• The 306th Rescue Squadron competed in an international military competition held Aug. 1 through 4 in Madrid, Spain, and one of the 306th RQS teams took third place
• The EC-130H Compass Call received an avionic viability program upgrade to make it more effective in combat while maintaining compliance with federal and international aviation regulations
• Col. Scott Campbell assumed command of the 355th Fighter Wing from Col. James Meger
• Two D-M Airmen assisted motorists injured in a pile-up during a sandstorm on Interstate 8

SEPTEMBER
• The Runway 12 Instrument Landing System guided its first approaching aircraft
• The 48th RQS completed a week of high angle rescue training
• The 55th RQS participated in a search and rescue exercise at Outlaw/Jackal military operations area in southeastern Arizona
• A C-130T from the 309th AMARG transferred to the 220th Airlift Wing to support personnel and supply movement as well as disaster relief efforts

OCTOBER
• The 355th Maintenance Squadron and 357th Fighter Squadron participated in Green Flag at Nellis AFB, Nevada
• Members of the 943rd MXS and 943rd Rescue Group participated in Keen Sword, a bilateral defense exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan

NOVEMBER
• D-M brings home third consecutive Turkey Bowl win
• Cactus Flag – a large-force employment and expeditionary exercise
• The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, A-10 Combined Test Force conducted operational testing

DECEMBER
• Razor’s Edge mass casualty exercise at Fort Huachuca
• Santa visits D-M



 

