Blue Angels to perform at 2018 Open House

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be the main aerial demonstration March 17 and 18, 2018, for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Open House. For more information on the Blue Angels, go to www.blueangels.navy.mil. For more information, call the 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 520-228-3407 or email 355wgpa@us.af.mil.

American Indian Expo

The 2017 American Indian Exposition is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Feb. 12 at the Quality Inn Flamingo Downtown Hotel Ballroom, 1300 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705. Eighty tribal nations will feature American Indian art and artists, arts and crafts, food and more. For more information, go to usaindianinfo.com.