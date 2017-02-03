Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


February 3, 2017
 

In briefs

Blue Angels to perform at 2018 Open House

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be the main aerial demonstration March 17 and 18, 2018, for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Open House. For more information on the Blue Angels, go to www.blueangels.navy.mil. For more information, call the 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 520-228-3407 or email 355wgpa@us.af.mil.

American Indian Expo

The 2017 American Indian Exposition is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Feb. 12 at the Quality Inn Flamingo Downtown Hotel Ballroom, 1300 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705. Eighty tribal nations will feature American Indian art and artists, arts and crafts, food and more. For more information, go to usaindianinfo.com.



 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Nathan H. Barbour

Second chance to fly: Pilot, cancer survivor reunite after 28 years

Marcus Foiles beamed with excitement as he piloted an A-10 in the skies over a virtual southern Arizona landscape. Foiles had been in a flight simulator before, but today was a whole new experience. The odds of him sitting wher...
 
Invisible wounds still cause pain

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF- RICHARDSON — I’m an ambassador for the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. As an ambassador, I’m an advocate for the program, and I work in my local area to plan events which bring our wounded together. It’s a concept of family helping family. We are all in this great big Air Force...
 
Step up: Don’t be afraid to be a Mitchell, Doolittle, Arnold

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Alabama — The U.S. Air Force is sitting at a nexus in which the world is becoming increasingly dangerous and complex. Our nation is asking us to do things that keep us busier now than ever before, yet we have fewer people now than at any point in our history —...
 
