Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

May 24, 2017
 

Air Force selects 5,166 for promotion to master sergeant

af-master-promo
The U.S. Air Force has selected 5,166 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant of the 20,169 eligible.

The overall selection rate was 25.61 percent, with an average selectee overall score of 523.22. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.86 years, time in service was 14.36 years and the average decorations score was 11.42. Additionally, the United States Air Force Supervisory Examination average score was 71.46 and the average board score was 374.48. 

The master sergeant promotion list is available on the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can also access their score notices on the virtual MPF via the secure applications page. 

Selectees will be promoted in order of promotion sequence number beginning Aug, 1. 

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Air Force selects 1,303 officers for field grade promotions 

The U.S. Air Force has selected 1,303 active-duty officers for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel and major during the 2017A Colonel Medical Service Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Line of the Air Force and Medical Service Corps, and Major Medical Service Corps central selection boards.  The boards selected 13 lieutenant colonels for promotion to colonel, 1,254 majors...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AF presents fiscal year 2018 budget

The Air Force presented its fiscal year 2018 president’s budget request May 23, 2017, following the Defense Department and sister services’ budget briefings. Maj. Gen. Jim Martin, the Air Force budget director, said the request supports the Secretary of Defense’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. military by improving warfighting readiness and addressing critical shortfalls while...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: May 24

On this look around the Air Force, Air Force senior leaders testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee Strategic Forces Subcommittee on space capabilities, and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force met with airline execs to discuss the pilot shortage.
 
Full Story »

 