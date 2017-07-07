Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

July 7, 2017
 

Therapy dog brightens lives

by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. MARY-DALE AMISON
Missouri Air National Guard
Airman 1st Class Jazmin Smith
The Whiteman Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention Response Office in Missouri recently welcomed Apollo, a 3-year-old labrador mix therapy dog, to its team. Apollo is trained to assist people who may need his love during a personal crisis.

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — When Sajek, the Sexual Assault Prevention Response Office’s first therapy dog was medically retired here last year, Amy Creighton, Missouri Air National Guard, 131st Bomb Wing’s sexual assault response coordinator, began the search for a new dog.

“After speaking with several organizations, we decided to work with Warrior’s Best Friend, Creighton said. “That group then began their search for the perfect dog for our program, and after several long months of waiting, Apollo was brought into their program from a local shelter.”

Apollo attended training for several months learning commands, Creighton said. Along with all of his “good citizen” commands such as “sit, stay, down, shake,” she said, Apollo has also been trained on more trauma specific commands, such as “block.”

Blocking, she said, is a command given when a person needs a physical barrier between them and a crowd or another person to feel safe.

After Apollo graduated in May, he and Creighton have worked together at the SAPR office here.

Since Apollo came into training from a shelter, Creighton was given the opportunity of choosing a name for him.

Bringing Light, Healing to Those in Need

“I wanted a strong name that conveyed his mission within the SAPR office,” Creighton said. “It took a little time, but we decided on Apollo, which was the name of the Greek god of medicine, light, and healing. We hope he will bring light and healing to everyone he has contact with.”

Apollo is a trained therapy dog, not to be confused with a fully trained service dog. There are several differences between the two, but the most significant difference is a service dog is matched to work with one person performing specific tasks for that person each day. A therapy dog, like Apollo, is trained with the purpose of serving and helping multiple people that may need his time and love.

“Therapy dogs like Apollo offer time, comfort, and an unconditional and nonjudgmental love that people who have been victimized often feel they cannot receive from a human in that moment,” said Bethany Harris, 131st Bomb Wing’s director of psychological health. “Multiple studies have shown that sitting with or petting a dog lowers blood pressure, lifts spirits, slows down a person’s heart rate and has an overall calming effect.”

According to Creighton, Apollo’s mission is to be one of many “tools” in the toolbox of resources that the SAPR office has to offer survivors of sexual assault. There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to working with victims of this crime, and the SAPR office’s goal is to offer as many options as possible to help victims onto their own personal path to healing and becoming a survivor.

Sajak now enjoys a new role as a family dog in Creighton’s home.

“I don’t think Sajak considers himself retired, really,” Creighton said. “Although he no longer travels into work with me each morning, it brings the whole family a great deal of comfort knowing that he will be waiting with his tail wagging to greet us when we get home each night.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

AF selects 8 finalist for Innkeeper award

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Eight U.S. Air Force installations were selected as finalists for the Air Force Innkeeper Award. The award, managed by the lodging branch of the Air Force Services Activity, recognizes inns that provide the best hotel-type lodging and customer service to Air Force travelers. “The objective is to encourage innkeepers...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Be S.M.A.R.T. when setting goals

A goal is a result or achievement toward which effort is directed. Goals can be short or long-term, personal, professional, spiritual or physical, and are usually specific to a person or group. According to Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University in California, you are 42 percent more likely to reach a goal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Juneteenth celebrates abolition of slavery

WASHINGTON — “Juneteenth, the annual observance commemorating the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery, represents what is possible,” Navy Vice Adm. Kevin Scott said at a Pentagon ceremony today. “I am three generations removed from slavery in the state of Virginia, and so when I think about Juneteenth, I think what it...
 
Full Story »

 