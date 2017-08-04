Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

August 4, 2017
 

UTMs volunteer to strengthen gap

Story and photo by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson
944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson
Tech. Sgt. Stacie Riley, 924th Fighter Squadron unit training manager, conducts an in-processing briefing for a new member to the unit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on June 4. Riley is one of two Airmen who is responsible for ensuring all of the enlisted personnel assigned to the unit are fully qualified to complete their mission at a moment’s notice.

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — How do 924th Fighter Group Reservists stay proficient when only working two days a month? With the dedicated effort between the supervisors and unit training managers.

Tech. Sgt. Stacie Riley and Staff Sgt. Kelvin Barnes are the 924th FG’s unit training managers, and they both volunteered to help strengthen that gap.

“We manage the training program for the whole unit and it encompasses a lot; from formal training, education benefits, on-the-job training to upgrade training,” Barnes said.

At any given time the unit can have 150 Airmen in some form of training.

“Right now we have more people in training than not and we are making progress to turn that around,” Riley said.

Being a reservist can make it more difficult to complete required training.

“Reservists follow the same rules as active-duty which means instead of having 280 or so days of consistent training, reservists have 38,” Riley said. “Adding to that, their drill days are filled with computer based training, medical requirements, and testing.”

Barnes points out that the members must be able to put their mindset back into military mode when they arrive for duty.

“The member may have other commitments than drill, like families, schools, and civilian jobs. They have to really focus on what they have to do here and that can be hard for some,” Barnes said. “We do our best to work with and around the member and their schedules.”

With so many challenges, both Barnes and Riley remember the key to keeping the member-in-training on track.

“We learned in technical school that the most critical link in training is the supervisor,” Riley said. “We give them a lot of information and they have to filter it to their Airmen.”

While training for everyone is important, Barnes explains that first-time supervisors are the ones who they focus on most.

“Most times they are just unaware of what they need to be doing for the member, and that’s where we step in and educate,” Barnes said. “They must have the proper tools in order to help their Airman.”

Training, whether they are active-duty, Guard, or Reserve, requires never-ending, clear communication at all levels to ensure members are equipped to do their jobs.

“We have to constantly follow-up with the supervisor and member in person, talk through any deficiency, and educate,” Riley said.

Riley and Barnes find being a training manager is a rewarding job and they both believe that their main goal is to help establish a culture of compliance for training within the unit.

Both Riley and Barnes transitioned from active-duty to become reservists. Riley served 10 years as an active-duty airborne Arabic cryptologic language analyst.Barnes served 11 years on active-duty, with his last position being a cadet wing training manager for the Air Force Academy.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Are you MAD or SAD?

There are two distinct types of Airmen who serve: those who are here to make a difference (MAD) and those who are selfish and distracting (SAD). Each of us was equipped to be MAD once we graduated initial military training and our various technical training schools; we had the basic skills in our respective career...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Cherish moments between military duties, times away from family

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. ­— It’s 4 a.m., and a car parks outside the family home. Inside, a proud father of two takes one last look at his daughter and son before hugging his wife and walking out the door. As the car drives off, he stares out the window, hoping his wife and...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
1

Airmen inspire next generation at home, abroad

RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA — A gentle but persistent breeze flows through the lush South American valley, offering respite from the often-oppressive heat its American visitors are used to. The serene beauty of the Colombian landscape...
 
Full Story »

 