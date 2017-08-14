Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

August 14, 2017
 

Defender reunites with MWD

Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
Tucson, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Staff Sgt. Amanda Cubbage, 355th Security Forces Squadron member, embraces retired military working dog, Rick, in Tucson, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2017. Cubbage was afforded the opportunity to adopt Rick via “Robby’s Law” which enables retired MWDs to be adopted after their service.

After nearly a year apart, it was an emotional moment when Staff Sgt. Amanda Cubbage, 355th Security Forces Squadron member at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. and prior military working dog handler, was reunited with her MWD, Rick, Aug. 8, 2017.

Rick was flown into Tucson, Ariz., from Osan Air Base, South Korea, after a lengthy adoption process.

“It’s (like) getting part of your heart back,” Cubbage said.

The pair served at Osan AB together for 11 months. On duty, they conducted exercises, and bomb threat and security checks. Off duty, they were each other’s wingman.

“Being stationed in Korea unaccompanied, he was my support—he was there for everything I needed,” Cubbage said. “He was there when I was happy, he was there when I was sad. Everything I needed came from him.”

As a MWD handler, Cubbage has worked with several other dogs, and described parting ways as bittersweet.

“It’s just like having a kid moving off and going to college,” Cubbage said. “You still love your kid, it’s just the fact that they’re growing up, they’re going out, and they’re doing other things.”

Rick was different than the others, Cubbage said. He instantly won her over with his headstrong personality.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Staff Sgt. Amanda Cubbage, 355th Security Forces Squadron member, poses for a photo with her military working dog, Rick, while assigned to Osan Air Base. Cubbage was able to adopt Rick after he was retired due to old age.

After seven years of service, Rick was retired due to old age. Cubbage found out about the opportunity to adopt retired MWDs from a fellow handler.

“And that’s when I reached out to the American Humane society,” Cubbage said. “They said ‘Absolutely, we’d love to help out.’”

MWDs are allowed to be adopted after retirement due to “Robby’s Law,” which was passed by Congress in 2000.

The adoption process can be long and drawn out, involving tedious paperwork, immunizations, and in Rick’s case, crossing the Pacific Ocean.

“You sit there and you wait and wait, and you just count down the days, count down the time until you’re reunited with him,” Cubbage said.

Now that he is finally reunited with his companion, Rick will live a quiet and retired life, filled with rest and relaxation, and plenty of treats.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby

Gun Plumbers: reassembling the old with the new

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby Staff Sgt. Christian Hunt, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament section supervisor, performs a foreign object inspection on an ammunition drum at Davis-Monthan Air Fo...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

F-AMMO-ly: Augmenting production using exceptional teamwork

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Senior Airman Elizabeth Huerta, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron technician, loads a flare trailer at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 26, 2017. The trailer...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Are you MAD or SAD?

There are two distinct types of Airmen who serve: those who are here to make a difference (MAD) and those who are selfish and distracting (SAD). Each of us was equipped to be MAD once we graduated initial military training and our various technical training schools; we had the basic skills in our respective career...
 
Full Story »

 