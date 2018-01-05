Year in Review: February

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims
Fighter aircraft from the World War II era rest on the flightline during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course Feb. 12, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The modern aircraft that participated in this year’s HFTCC were the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10C Thunderbolt II. The historic aircraft included the P-51 and T-51 Mustang, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-47 Thunderbolt, the T-33 Shooting Star and the F-86 Sabre.