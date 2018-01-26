79th Rescue Squadron performs aerial refueling

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II during a training exercise over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. This was the first time this HC-130J’s crew refueled a fixed-wing aircraft.



Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Campbell, 79th Rescue Squadron instructor loadmaster, looks out a window of an HC-130J Combat King II during an aerial refueling mission over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. As a loadmaster, one of Campbell’s duties is to relay information to his pilots on the current position of the aircraft receiving fuel.



Two U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II’s fly in formation over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. The AV-8B’s conducted aerial refueling with 79th Rescue Squadron Airmen out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.



First Lt. Timothy Oswald, 79th Rescue Squadron pilot, co-pilots an HC-130J Combat King II during an aerial refueling mission over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. During refueling, Oswald communicated with the receiving aircraft and gave their pilots permission to move in formation to receive fuel.