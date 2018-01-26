Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

January 26, 2018
 

79th Rescue Squadron performs aerial refueling

DM-refuel1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II during a training exercise over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. This was the first time this HC-130J’s crew refueled a fixed-wing aircraft.
 

DM-refuel2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Campbell, 79th Rescue Squadron instructor loadmaster, looks out a window of an HC-130J Combat King II during an aerial refueling mission over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. As a loadmaster, one of Campbell’s duties is to relay information to his pilots on the current position of the aircraft receiving fuel.
 

DM-refuel3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II during a training exercise over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. This was the first time the HC-130J’s crew refueled a fixed-wing aircraft.
 

DM-refuel4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Airmen from the 79th Rescue Squadron review footage of an aerial refueling mission in an HC-130J Combat King II over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. This was the crew’s first time refueling a fixed-wing aircraft.
 

DM-refuel5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Two U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II’s fly in formation over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. The AV-8B’s conducted aerial refueling with 79th Rescue Squadron Airmen out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
 

DM-refuel6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

First Lt. Timothy Oswald, 79th Rescue Squadron pilot, co-pilots an HC-130J Combat King II during an aerial refueling mission over Yuma, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. During refueling, Oswald communicated with the receiving aircraft and gave their pilots permission to move in formation to receive fuel.



 

