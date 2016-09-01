AF announces SSgt selects

The Air Force announced Aug. 25 the following 318 senior airmen have been selected for promotion to staff sergeant at Luke Air Force Base:
56th Fighter Wing
Jenna Bigham
56th Comptroller Squadron
Blanton Chamberlain, Kyle Reaves and Corey Shires
56th Operations Support Squadron
Harold Charles, Mereena Fahndrich, Bryce Gardner, Clerissa Hoard, Jared Linke, Alexander Lopez, Thomas Mabry, Humberto Morales, Christopher Morrison, Nicholas Moss, Zachary Newman, Jose Ochoa, Rebecca Rains, Jordan Stoltz and Devin Velez
61st Fighter Squadron
Austyn Mason
309th FS
Jonathon Vanek
310th FS
Julisa Cook
607th Air Control Squadron
Alyssa Boone, Dequez Burney, Gibraun Christensen, Joseph Mayer, Alexander Ramon, Reginald Rouse, Timothy Schonfeld, Jacob Warren and Richard Wonica
56th Maintenance Group
Christopher Ang, Soroyah Brown, Jan Diazgarcia, Steven Dolinsek, Cory Harris, Kory Hickok, Charles Jackson and Aja Simpson
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Michael Albers, Damon Becenti, Matthew Elliott, Deven Frank, Chase Frazee, Jacob Gagnon, Daniel Juarez, Drey McMillan, Julie Riojas, Dakota Salazar, Dustin Smith, Andrew Staniforth, Trevor Stark, Christina Varland and Tyler Volk
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
David Andrews, Tony Banks, James Bradley, Brian Burkett, Marissa Colima, Adam Cook, Login Costello, Brandon Cummings, Amber Deterline, Patrick Guerin, Michael Henderson, Joshua Heninger, Matthew Jones, Shanon Lair, Juan Leal II, Cory Nash, Joshua Neumann, Michael Nuciforo, Travis Oelker, Kyle Overholser, Damon Shimabukuro, Tatiana Short, Gregory Simpson, John Smith, John Soto, Aurin Timmons, Kamien Timmons, Justin Triplett, Heuvel Van Den, Adrianna Van Wyk, Justin West, Willis West and Rachel White
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Ryan Baez, Dawson Bailey, Jonathan Beets, Jesus Caballero, Martin Carey, Adam Carr, Christopher Carrillo, Carnell Caster, Ryan Clyde, Hayden Crum, Candace Crump, Brandon Daniel, Alexandra Dougherty, Robert Ellis, Christian Goff, Daniel Green, Andrew Hahn, Cody Hale, David Hall, John Hernandez, James Horton, Ian Ilott, Alexander Ingvalsonhefner, Jonathan Judd, Nicholas Kearse, Nathan Kline, Troy Leyvas, Dylan Logsdon, Christopher Lostumbo, Kasi Lozano, Lukas Ludwig, Zachary Madera, Zachary Martel, Joshua Miller, Patrick Murphy, Nicholas Nater, Willis Polanco, Isaiah Pretulak, Scotty Reyes, Tyler Scott, Rhamzey Sessions, Tyler Herman, Dustin Smith, Jeffrey Springer, Caleb Staton, Joel Taylor, Tyler Thompson, Justin Tierce, Jordan Tutwiler, Nicole Zens and Cody Zuiderveen
756th Aircraft Maintenance
Squadron
Robert Barbee, Ammanuel Berhe, Logan Cook, Rachel Cothren, David Davidson, Derrick Dotta, Robert Eby, Mark Edwards, Joseph Eliza, Donovan Finn, Joshua Holmes, Ryan Hughes, Diana Jimenez, Drake Keske, David Klein, Justin Low, Kai Moua, Justincory Nesbitt, Jimenez Olmeda, Justin Parenteau, Michael Rice, Robert Routhier, Evan Shawback, Robert Shilander, Maurice Simmons, Daniel Williams and David Williams
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Jerrad Bailey, Troy Blessing, Donald Hammond, Alexander Hernandez, Ryan Holland, Kristina Inocencio, Raymond Johnson, Austin Kelly, Carter Kierczak, Jeffrey Knelange, Lyon Kyle, Jonathan Matthews, Ryan Miller, Just Oniate, Andrew Owen, Eric Price II, Brenai Smith, Andrew Taylor, Walker Tevin and Gregory Wilson
56th Communications Squadron
Nicholas Burnett, Daniel Kirtley, Bryce Masterman, Jordan Provencherolaes, Stephanie Riffle, Andrew Shepherd, Dontae Smith, Michael Smith, David Valencia and Steven Wyrick
56th Force Support Squadron
Lacey Belen, Travis Michael, Cameron Moore, Vance Newton, Brianda Polanco, Michael Ruggeri and Jermaine Smith
56th Security Forces Squadron
Joseph Andrejco, Joseph Anselmo, Jordan Cantrell, Dylan Codding, Adrian Cook, Andrew Dean, Eduardo Gamezmercado, Michael Green, Joshua Guthrie, Eric Ledford, Michael Lewis, Sean McFadden, Robert McNally, Julius Prefontainegomez, Joshua Reeder, Cameron Rose, Gabriel Solazzo and Ann Sweigart
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Jeremy Acevedo, Evan Alvarez, Zachary Buzard, Joshua Claxtonscott, Stephen Cloherty, Jose Diaz, Anthony Eberhardt, Darius France, Brandon Griggs, James Lynch, Jonathan Meade, Richard Morffi and Michael Shirley
56th Contracting Squadron
Matthew Moore, Anna Mroz and Ryan Shappell
56th Medical Support Squadron
Smitty Burgess, Tim Chao, Yesenia Gutierrez, Hannah Horn, Jason Nguyen and Ying Zhang
56th Medical Operations Squadron
Robert Cheruiyot, Rebekah Crosswhite, Daniel Durbin, Amanda Judge, Kyle King, Sean Popoff, Dylan Vogel and Timothy Wallace
56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Alex Jensen and Dylan Scofield
56th Dental Squadron
Benjamin Bright and Dennis Davila