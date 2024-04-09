aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
New Innovation Lab for the youth of Luke AFB

by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Abercrombie (right), 56th Mission Support Group commander, and Susan Anable (left, Cox Phoenix market vice president, cut a ribbon during a grand opening ceremony of the Luke Air Force Base Cox Innovation Lab, Feb. 23, 2024. Luke AFB partnered with Cox and the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley to construct the lab, opening a new opportunity for Luke children to learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math careers. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)

A grand opening ceremony for the new Cox Innovation Lab was held, Feb. 22, 2024, as Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, sets to expand enrichment opportunities for military families and children.

The lab will be operated out of the Luke AFB Youth Center by the 56th Force Support Squadron, who are responsible for various mission support services around Luke AFB.

“This new lab allows the children of Luke AFB to explore technologies within Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math as they grow up in this digital age,” said Col. Peter Abercrombie, 56th Mission Support Group commander. “It’s important that we allow our Airmen’s children to learn and interact with tools and activities that most STEM careers are using today and into the future.”

Built in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and Cox, the lab features 3D printers, computers, VR systems, and other STEM focused games and activities, allowing kids to explore STEM in an interactive environment.

The lab will integrate alongside other areas and opportunities that are available to Luke AFB children through the Youth Center.

3D printers and various STEM activities are displayed during the grand opening of the Luke Air Force Base Cox Innovation Lab, Feb. 23, 2024.
Luke Air Force Base children explore the newly built Cox Innovation Lab during its grand opening, Feb. 23, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona.
