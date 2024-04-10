Working together to reconstruct a new motorcycle training range

The 56th Fighter Wing Occupational Safety team worked alongside the 56th Mission Support Group and the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron to reconstruct a motorcycle training range, Feb. 23, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

“Due to weather conditions the range had become degraded over time,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Mayo, Wing Motorcycle Safety Program Manager. “The new asphalt and paint markings provide a safe learning environment where Airmen can train to ride.”

The 56th CES provided expertise in constructing the project while the 56th MSG assisted with advocacy for funding. This reconstructed training range is located across from the Outdoor Recreation Center and is projected to save the wing approximately $50,000 a year in costs associated with off-installation training.

Partnering with the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, the 56th FW Safety team provides motorcycle training courses to all DOD card holders free of charge. The certified motorcycle trainers routinely teach active-duty Airmen, retirees, dependents, guard and reserve members, as well as Luke partner nations and sister services.

“The training saves lives by providing skills for both new and experienced riders so they can be safe while riding,” said Jason DeJesus, 56th FW Occupational Safety Manager. “We are the eyes of the 56th Fighter Wing looking for the items that get overlooked

and could potentially injure our teammates.”

Aside from assuring pertinent safety training, 56th Fighter Wing Occupational Safety team guides leadership as they provide a safe and healthful work environment where Airmen and their families are protected from recognized hazards. From motorcycles to fighter jets, the safety of our Airmen is paramount at Luke AFB.

For more information on motorcycle courses, contact Wing Safety directly at 56fw.seg@us.af.mil.