The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

September 1, 2016
 

Luke receives AF’s 100th F-35

Tags:
by Tech. Sgt. TIMOTHY BOYER
56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.
Maj.Matt Strongin, 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning II pilot, is met by a 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit Airman Aug. 26 after landing the Air Force’s 100th F-35 Lightning II. This milestone comes on the heels of the Air Force’s announcement of the F-35’s initial operational capability.

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The F-35  Lightning II program took a major step forward recently with the announcement of initial operational capability and another huge step was made at Luke Air Force Base Aug. 26 when the Air Force’s 100th F-35 Lightning II, designated AF-100, arrived here.

“This marks a milestone and shows the fact that the F-35 program has continued to grow, progress and support initial operational capability,” said Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “It is also a ‘scare factor’ for our enemies that we are able to produce such an incredible platform at such a high production rate and that it’s getting out in the field in larger and larger numbers.”

Luke Air Force Base received its first F-35 in March 2014 and developed the training and tactics for the program. The fleet has since grown to more than 40 F-35s at Luke, including those of partner nations such as Australia and Norway, and recently activated its third F-35 unit – the 63rd Fighter Squadron.

“A lot of people put the blood, sweat and tears into making sure we could have an agreement with the community that would allow us to train and continue to produce the future of airpower,” Leonard said. “Standing up the third squadron marks the halfway point as we grow up to six squadrons. It also comes with the heritage of the 63rd, which is incredible, and to be able to see that take new form in the shape of a Lightning aircraft is phenomenal.”    

From the first training sortie on May 5, 2014, to the arrival of the first partner-nation F-35 on Dec. 18, 2014, and more recently beginning its first-ever F-35 Mission-Ready Airmen training class for maintainers, Luke is no stranger to F-35 milestones.

“Last year we began U.S. Air Force and partner pilot training at Luke AFB in Arizona, where a blend of U.S. and partner instructor pilots are helping to train U.S. Air Force and other partner pilots,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan, F-35 Joint Program executive officer, during an April 26 hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee.

As Luke continues to perfect F-35 training, the Air Force has moved beyond training and announced Aug. 2 that IOC has been accomplished. 

“The Air Force is now receiving F-35As at Hill AFB in Utah,” Bogdan said.

With the reception of the 100th F-35, Luke is quickly transitioning to the only active-duty Air Force F-35 training base, providing the world’s greatest F-35 fighter pilots to the new operational squadrons and eventually to combat.

“The F-35 is going to be the backbone of the fighter fleet in the United States Air Force and for our partner nations,” Leonard said. “There are going to be more F-35s than any other fighter platform, and all that training starts right here at Luke.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
DoD

‘Be There’ suicide prevention theme resonates with troop values

Preventing suicide requires the commitment of all in the Defense Department, Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a videotaped message at the Sept. 7 Suicide Prevention Month kickoff at the Pentagon. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert R. Ruark, military deputy to the acting Secretary of Defense for...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-f16

Luke’s F-16 Fighting Falcon, Thunderbolts in action

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Hensley Airman 1st Class Codey Yurkewicz, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, runs the pilot of an F-16 Fighting Falcon through preflight checks at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Nomination window open for 2017 Spirit of Hope Award

Nominations for the 2017 Spirit of Hope Award will be accepted by the Air Force Personnel Center through Feb. 20. The award, named for comedian and actor Bob Hope, recognizes a military member, former military member, civilian or organization that epitomizes his values of duty, honor, courage, loyalty, commitment, integrity and selfless dedication. Organizations and...
 
Full Story »

 