Jewish War Veterans support veterans in need

The Jewish War Veterans (JWV) is the oldest veteran’s organization in America. The organization was founded in 1896 by an Act of Congress for a group of proud Jewish American Civil War veterans who recognized the need to support war veterans and to combat antisemitism.

JWV Copper State Post 619 supports many of Arizona’s veteran nonprofit organizations throughout the year with funds raised primarily from bi-annual poppy drives at Fry’s Supermarkets and Mesa Market Place. The Post has previously raised an average of $25,000 a year through its poppy campaigns and is looking to increase this amount by adding more locations.

Post 619, which meets monthly from September to June, boasts members who represent many religious affiliations and participate in philanthropic activities helping veterans of all faiths.

Meetings take place in Bradford Room A at Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd. in Sun Lakes, the third Sunday of September through June. A “Meet & Greet,” with free lox and bagels, coffee, tea, and doughnuts, begins at 9:30 a.m. Speaker follows at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Speakers offer stimulating, informative presentations on how their organization helps solve veterans’ needs. They often represent the nonprofit veteran’s service offices in the Phoenix area that JWV supports with financial contributions from its poppy campaigns.

The programs to which JWV contributes are U. S. Vets Phoenix, Catholic Charities MANA House, Veterans First, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Soldiers Best Friend, Standdown, Support the Troops, and the Arizona Department of Veterans Services. Other groups among the grateful recipients of these donations are various programs within the Veterans Administration.

Post 619 also conducts veteran events such as barbecues at Catholic Charities MANA House, pizza parties at the Arizona State Veterans Home, and Thanksgiving dinner at the VA Hospital. Members serve the meals and visit with veterans. Events such as clothing drives and baby showers conducted by the Post are very successful.

To learn more about this group, visit the JWV Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CopperStatePost619. Anyone wishing to be part of a serious, professional organization in the east valley, with a laser focus on its mission, please contact Post 619 membership chair, Arthur Uram uramarthur@gmail.com, 702-884-4715.

Membership is free for those actively serving in the military and for one year after an honorable discharge.

There is also a JWV chapter in Scottsdale. For information about meetings and events conducted by JWV Post 210, contact Commander Michael Chambers 623-256-0658, c365michael@yahoo.com

Donations to help veterans in need are welcomed by Jewish War Veterans Copper State Post 619, P. O. Box 13113, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.