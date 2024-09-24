Air Force activates 13th CABS at Luke AFB

As part of the Air Force’s major moves to reoptimize the service for Great Power Competition, the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron was activated during an assumption of command ceremony, Aug. 5, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

The 13th CABS is the first of its kind in the Air Force and will set the stage for the future of the Air Force’s Force Generation deployment model in an effort for the service to adapt and innovate in response to growing global challenges.

During the activation ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Abercrombie, 56th Mission Support Group commander, presented U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Bahrij with the ceremonial guidon, representing the first assignment of authority and acceptance of the reins and leadership for the squadron.

“As I look out into the crowd, I can see the potential for greatness in our leadership and Airmen,” said Bahrij, following his assumption of command. “That greatness comes from the unique set of backgrounds, experiences, and talents brought to the table that will form the first ever CABS.”

The 13th CABS is assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke AFB and attached to the 13th Air Task Force, and with the assumption of command, Bahrij became the

first commander of the 13th CABS.

“The Air Force is innovating past crowd sourcing for deployment and testing the landscape to train together to be able to hit the ground running,” said Abercrombie. “Finding leadership that is able and adaptable to these changes is imperative, and Lt. Col. Bahrij is the right officer for the job.”

The 13th CABS will be the 13th ATF’s primary base operation support element as well as the sustainment layer of the deployment model postured to support Air Force personnel who will be prepared for combat operations anywhere around the globe.

“This U.S. Air Force deployment model is the first of its kind,” said Capt. Justin Rees, 13 CABS director of operations. “It’s going to lead to more cohesive, better trained, and more capable Units of Action, ready to employ and posture forces in preparation for any high-end fight, anywhere around the world.”

The 13th CABS consists of 340 personnel across three locations at Luke AFB, Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, and McConnell AFB in Kansas. These Airmen, from different career fields, will form Combat Service Support Teams at each location that will encompass the ATF’s sustainment layer postured to support up to 2,500 personnel at a deployed location.

In the 10 months following the Secretary of the Air Force’s announcement of the ATFs as the next iteration of the AFFORGEN model in Sept. 2023, planners across strategic, operational, and tactical levels have activated these nation-wide ATFs. They are now well-prepared to identify, train, equip, and execute their planned deployment cycles over the next two years.

“Although there is no playbook for this type of transformational change,” said Rees. “These ATFs and CABSs will rely on Airmen, across all AFSCs, at every rank, and every skill level, to ensure maximum unit effectiveness when the time comes to answer our nation’s call.”

According to U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Olufemi A. Owolabi, 13th CABS first sergeant, the creation of this new squadron marks a monumental event in the history of our service because it is going to change the way we prepare and train for deployments to support the joint force.

“This 13th CABS will help our servicemembers tasked for deployment under the AFFORGEN model to come together to train alongside one another as a single unit,” Owolabi said. “And when the time for deployment comes around, we are already familiar with the various Airmen from other Air Force specialties attached to the squadron from different bases because we have been preparing together and taking care of each other from the beginning of the deployment cycle. “

In addition, Owolabi said this is a game changer because, it will also help build trust among deploying Airmen and their newly attached CABS leadership.

“This concept, apart from contributing to more predictable deployment schedules, could also help build better professional relationships among the team,” he said. “When we deploy alongside the same members that we have already trained with, we’ve already developed the connection needed to cohesively work together. Because of our preparation and exercises for training operations, we can operate with more effectiveness on day one of our deployment.”

As the 13th CABS commences operations, the Air Force stands strategically poised to deliver combat agility and mission readiness, prepared to address worldwide threats with an unparalleled ability to fly, fight and win.