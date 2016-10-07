The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

October 7, 2016
 

56th Fighter Wing

56th Fighter Wing

Mission

To train the world’s greatest F-35 and F-16 fighter pilots

Training (fiscal 2016)

F-16

B-course graduates 60
   (Luke and Holloman combined)

Current students Luke 30

Holloman 34

F-35

B-course graduates 0

Current students 0
(first class starts Dec. 5)

MRA graduates 5

 urrent students 8

Leadership

Wing commander: Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard

Vice wing commander: Col. David Shoemaker

Director of staff: Lt. Col. Michael Dunn

Command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Randall Kwiatkowski

Operations Group commander: Col. Benjamin Bishop

Maintenance Group commander: Col. Ricky Ainsworth

Mission Support Group commander: Col. Robert Sylvester

Medical Group commander: Col. Jeffrey Freeland

Wing staff agencies

Demographics: There are 78 military and 67 civilian members

Mission and leadership

Equal opportunity: Assists in eliminating the effects of social problems that detract from the mission

Director: Ronald Goodwyn

Command post: Serves as the eyes and ears for the wing commander 24-hours-a-day and as the nerve center for Luke Air Force Base operations

Chief, command post: Capt. Charles Henderlite

Chapel: A spiritual needs-based ministry impacting the wing and air expeditionary force missions, anytime anyplace

Wing chaplain: Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Larry Fowler

Historian: Documents the activities of Luke AFB and provides historical reference services

Historian: Richard Griset

Inspector general: An independent agency that investigates complaints, allegations of reprisal, improper mental health referrals, fraud, waste and abuse

IG: Lt. Col. James Busch

Information protection: Provides a secure environment and oversight for protecting sensitive information assets and enabling sustainable capability for seamless information exchange for Personnel, Information and Industrial Security Programs

Chief: Ronald Hoover

Staff judge advocate: Provides legal services for the 56th FW

Staff judge advocate: Lt. Col. John Owen

Deputy: Maj. Saleem Razvi

Public affairs: Provides information on Luke issues, programs and base events to Airmen, the community and news media; provides counsel to leaders; programs are designed to increase public understanding of the wing’s mission

Chief: Maj. Matthew Hasson

Deputy chief: Kiley Dougherty

Sexual assault prevention and response office: Ensures victims of sexual assault receive the care and support they require; uses education and intervention to foster an environment free of sexual assault

SAPR coordinator: Evelyn Perez

Safety office: Provides the wing with risk management processes to facilitate the commander’s safety programs

Chief: Lt. Col. Jay Hughes

Flight safety: Maj. Jason Chugg

Occupational safety manager: Bernard Bruce

Weapons safety manager: Thomas Todd

Wing plans and programs: Enhances Thunderbolt readiness in support of wing and headquarters planning, execution and expeditionary force objectives.

Chief: Capt. Charles Henderlite

Protocol: Focal point for organizing distinguished visitor visits to Luke; provides policy and procedural guidance, proper protocol requirements and special handling for distinguishing visitors, dignitaries and official military ceremonies and social functions

Chief: Rodney Winfield

Range management/airspace: Provides management of the air-to-air and air-to-ground tactical aviation range complexes and airspace while incorporating environment stewardship of the natural and cultural resources on the Barry M. Goldwater Range.

Director: Chas Buchanan

Community initiatives team: Serves as the primary liaison between the 56th FW commander and surrounding political subdivisions, developers and major stakeholders interested in coordinating compatible land development in areas impacted by the flying mission of Luke AFB.

Director: Rusty Mitchell

Wing staff agencies superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Patrica Helderman

First sergeant: Master Sgt. Randolph Rundio Jr.

56th Comptroller Squadron

Mission: Deliver world-class decision support on all financial matters while deploying mission-ready Airmen

Demographics: CPTS consists of two officers, 20 enlisted and 18 civilian employees

Leadership

Commander: Lt. Col. Joseph Nicholas

Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Patrica Helderman

First sergeant: Master Sgt. Randolph Rundio

Responsibilities: CPTS is responsible for planning and executing an annual operations and maintenance budget of $116 million and maintains operational control for more than $500 million in accounting operations; performs cost analysis and economic studies as needed; provides financial customer support for more than 6,000 military, civilians and Reserve personnel

Fun facts: Comptrollers (a.k.a Paymasters) have been “making it rain” since they were established by the Continental Congress in 1775 and have been an integral part of the U.S. Armed Forces ever since



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


