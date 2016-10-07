56th Fighter Wing
Mission
To train the world’s greatest F-35 and F-16 fighter pilots
Training (fiscal 2016)
F-16
B-course graduates 60
(Luke and Holloman combined)
Current students Luke 30
Holloman 34
F-35
B-course graduates 0
Current students 0
(first class starts Dec. 5)
MRA graduates 5
urrent students 8
Leadership
Wing commander: Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard
Vice wing commander: Col. David Shoemaker
Director of staff: Lt. Col. Michael Dunn
Command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Randall Kwiatkowski
Operations Group commander: Col. Benjamin Bishop
Maintenance Group commander: Col. Ricky Ainsworth
Mission Support Group commander: Col. Robert Sylvester
Medical Group commander: Col. Jeffrey Freeland
Wing staff agencies
Demographics: There are 78 military and 67 civilian members
Mission and leadership
Equal opportunity: Assists in eliminating the effects of social problems that detract from the mission
Director: Ronald Goodwyn
Command post: Serves as the eyes and ears for the wing commander 24-hours-a-day and as the nerve center for Luke Air Force Base operations
Chief, command post: Capt. Charles Henderlite
Chapel: A spiritual needs-based ministry impacting the wing and air expeditionary force missions, anytime anyplace
Wing chaplain: Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Larry Fowler
Historian: Documents the activities of Luke AFB and provides historical reference services
Historian: Richard Griset
Inspector general: An independent agency that investigates complaints, allegations of reprisal, improper mental health referrals, fraud, waste and abuse
IG: Lt. Col. James Busch
Information protection: Provides a secure environment and oversight for protecting sensitive information assets and enabling sustainable capability for seamless information exchange for Personnel, Information and Industrial Security Programs
Chief: Ronald Hoover
Staff judge advocate: Provides legal services for the 56th FW
Staff judge advocate: Lt. Col. John Owen
Deputy: Maj. Saleem Razvi
Public affairs: Provides information on Luke issues, programs and base events to Airmen, the community and news media; provides counsel to leaders; programs are designed to increase public understanding of the wing’s mission
Chief: Maj. Matthew Hasson
Deputy chief: Kiley Dougherty
Sexual assault prevention and response office: Ensures victims of sexual assault receive the care and support they require; uses education and intervention to foster an environment free of sexual assault
SAPR coordinator: Evelyn Perez
Safety office: Provides the wing with risk management processes to facilitate the commander’s safety programs
Chief: Lt. Col. Jay Hughes
Flight safety: Maj. Jason Chugg
Occupational safety manager: Bernard Bruce
Weapons safety manager: Thomas Todd
Wing plans and programs: Enhances Thunderbolt readiness in support of wing and headquarters planning, execution and expeditionary force objectives.
Chief: Capt. Charles Henderlite
Protocol: Focal point for organizing distinguished visitor visits to Luke; provides policy and procedural guidance, proper protocol requirements and special handling for distinguishing visitors, dignitaries and official military ceremonies and social functions
Chief: Rodney Winfield
Range management/airspace: Provides management of the air-to-air and air-to-ground tactical aviation range complexes and airspace while incorporating environment stewardship of the natural and cultural resources on the Barry M. Goldwater Range.
Director: Chas Buchanan
Community initiatives team: Serves as the primary liaison between the 56th FW commander and surrounding political subdivisions, developers and major stakeholders interested in coordinating compatible land development in areas impacted by the flying mission of Luke AFB.
Director: Rusty Mitchell
Wing staff agencies superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Patrica Helderman
First sergeant: Master Sgt. Randolph Rundio Jr.
56th Comptroller Squadron
Mission: Deliver world-class decision support on all financial matters while deploying mission-ready Airmen
Demographics: CPTS consists of two officers, 20 enlisted and 18 civilian employees
Leadership
Commander: Lt. Col. Joseph Nicholas
Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Patrica Helderman
First sergeant: Master Sgt. Randolph Rundio
Responsibilities: CPTS is responsible for planning and executing an annual operations and maintenance budget of $116 million and maintains operational control for more than $500 million in accounting operations; performs cost analysis and economic studies as needed; provides financial customer support for more than 6,000 military, civilians and Reserve personnel
Fun facts: Comptrollers (a.k.a Paymasters) have been “making it rain” since they were established by the Continental Congress in 1775 and have been an integral part of the U.S. Armed Forces ever since