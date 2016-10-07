The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

October 7, 2016
 

Salutes and Awards: 3rd quarter FWSA awards announced

The following individuals received quarterly awards:

Airman: Senior Airman James Hensley, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

NCO: Staff Sgt. Staci Miller, 56th FWPA

Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Angel Cain, 56th FW Inspector General

Company grade officer: 2nd Lt. Shaun Chaplin, 56th Comptroller Squadron

Civilian (Category I): Nicole Eades, 56th CPTS

Civilian (Category II): Kiley Dougherty, 56th FWPA

Civilian (Category III): Karen Hightower, 56th CPTS

BTZ fast-tracking senior airmen

The following airmen first class have been selected for promotion to senior airman below the zone:

Jaypee Simpliciano, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron

Tegan Michael, 56th Communications Squadron

Corey Gaffney, 56th Operations Support Squadron

Zachary Hopp, 607th Air Control Squadron

Frank Lopez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety
womens-health

Women can prolong their lives by taking these steps

Everyone — children and adults and men and women — should take charge of their own health to ensure they’re able to live a long and healthy life. One of the most important things women can do to maintain good heal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Senior Airman James Hensley

Luke honors those lost, captured in war

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — Luke Air Force Base held a ceremony Sept. 16 in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action preceded by a two-day vigil. The vigil began at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 with Brig. Gen. Brook Leona...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photo

T-bolt nominated for AF leadership award

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The Air Force announced Maj. Matthew Hoyt, 54th Fighter Group F-16 chief instructor pilot and 54th Operations Support Squadron chief of weapons and tactics, was nominated for the Lance P. Sijan Ai...
 
Full Story »

 