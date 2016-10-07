Salutes and Awards: 3rd quarter FWSA awards announced

The following individuals received quarterly awards:
Airman: Senior Airman James Hensley, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
NCO: Staff Sgt. Staci Miller, 56th FWPA
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Angel Cain, 56th FW Inspector General
Company grade officer: 2nd Lt. Shaun Chaplin, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Civilian (Category I): Nicole Eades, 56th CPTS
Civilian (Category II): Kiley Dougherty, 56th FWPA
Civilian (Category III): Karen Hightower, 56th CPTS
BTZ fast-tracking senior airmen
The following airmen first class have been selected for promotion to senior airman below the zone:
Jaypee Simpliciano, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Tegan Michael, 56th Communications Squadron
Corey Gaffney, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Zachary Hopp, 607th Air Control Squadron
Frank Lopez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron