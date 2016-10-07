Street Beat

The 56th Security Forces Squadron handled the following incidents Aug. 29 through Oct. 2 at Luke Air Force Base:

Tickets

Security forces issued citations for 50 moving violations and 12 nonmoving violations.

Traffic-related incidents

Aug. 29: Security forces responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident near Bldg. 1219. One driver was cited due to negligent backing. There were no injuries.

Aug. 29: Security forces responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident near Bldg. 291. One driver was cited due to negligent backing. There were no injuries.

Aug. 29: Security forces responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident near Bldg. 1552. A driver attempted to park in a spot too small for the vehicle and caused damage. There were no injuries.

Aug. 29: Security forces responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident near Bldg. 787. A driver misjudged the space required to travel around an adjacent vehicle. There were no injuries.

Sept. 9: Security forces responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident near the commissary. There were no injuries.

Sept. 11: Security forces responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident near Bldg. 993. There were no injuries.

Sept. 12: Security forces responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at the commissary parking lot. There were no injuries.

Sept. 14: Security forces responded to a report of a major vehicle accident at Litchfield Road and Glendale Avenue. One individual sustained an injury and was transported to the local hospital. The accident stemmed from brake failure.

Emergency responses

Sept. 2: Security forces responded to a report of a medical emergency at Lightning Gate. An individual had suffered injuries from a fall. The individual denied medical treatment and was released.

Sept. 6: Security forces responded to a report of a medical emergency near Club Five Six. Security forces identified an individual suffering from suicidal ideations. The individual was transported to a local hospital.

Sept. 7: Security forces responded to a report of an assault in base housing. Security forces separated and questioned two individuals. Glendale police responded. The two individuals were released to their respective first sergeants.

Sept. 21: Security forces responded to a report of a verbal altercation in base housing and was able to quell tempers. Glendale police responded and took control. A member involved in the dispute was given a courtesy ride off base.

Oct.1: Security forces responded to a report of a medical emergency at Lightning Gate. An individual was having trouble breathing. The individual was transported to a local hospital.

Nonemergency responses

Sept. 8: Security forces responded to a report of shoplifting at Luke AFB Exchange. Security forces viewed surveillance tape identifying an individual attempting to depart the location without rendering payment. Glendale police responded and took control.

Sept. 9: Security forces identified an individual with an active warrant attempting to enter the base through South Gate Visitors Center. Scottsdale police responded to take control of the individual.

Sept. 15: Security forces responded to a report of damage to government property. An individual was released on the individual’s own recognizance.

Sept. 17: Security forces responded to a report of an individual driving with a suspended license. Glendale police responded. The individual was released on the individual’s own recognizance.

Sept. 19: Security forces responded to a noise complaint in base housing. Security forces made contact with the resident. The occupant was briefed on quiet hours.

Sept. 26: Security forces identified an individual with an active warrant attempted to enter the base through South Gate Visitor Center. The warrant was verified with the respective police department who refused extradition due to logistics. The individual was denied access and barred from the installation.

Sept. 27: Security forces responded to reports of a stolen vehicle from the installation. Contact was made with the owner who provided details that were dispersed to agencies. The vehicle was found and held for evidentiary purposes before being returned to the owner.

Sept. 29: Security forces identified an individual with an active warrant attempted to enter the base through South Gate Visitor Center. The warrant was verified with the respective police department who refused extradition due to logistics. The individual was denied access and barred from the installation.

Alarm activations

Security forces responded to 33 alarm activations on base.

Tip of the week

Keep cell phones and other valuables out of sight when left in a vehicle. Left in full view, the items invite theft even if the vehicle is locked. Avoid advertising the type of equipment you have in your vehicle.