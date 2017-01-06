2016 in Photos — 4

Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell
Larry Miel, WWII veteran, shakes hands with F-35 Heritage Flight Team members before practice for the Luke Air Force Base air show April 1. Several WWII veterans came out to view the practice event, which included performances from the U.S. Thunderbirds and the F-35 Heritage Flight Team.
Senior Airman James Hensley
Members of the World President’s Group tour interact with Maxo, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, April 21 at Luke Air Force Base. The group was made up of civic leaders from the local community and toured the base to learn more about Luke’s mission.
Staff Sgt. Staci Miller
Ginger Gilbert visits the overpass dedicated to her husband at Luke Air Force Base April 8. The overpass was dedicated to Maj. Troy L. Gilbert, who died Nov. 27, 2006, when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed while he was providing close-air support to special operations forces about 40 miles north of Baghdad. Ginger travels the country speaking on behalf of the Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization that raises money for scholarships for children of service members killed in action.
