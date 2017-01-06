2016 in Photos — 9

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Senior Airman Koraye Williams, 56th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, and Senior Airman Vernon Sparks, 56th Force Support Squadron career development technician, clean kayaks Sept. 21 during the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic held in San Diego.
Senior Airman James Hensley
Maj. Nathan Heguy, 62nd Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, greets Casey O’neal, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, Sept. 12 after landing at Luke Air Force Base. Heguy’s sortie marks the 10,000th flying hour for the F-35 program at Luke.
Senior Airman James Hensley
Airman 1st Class Codey Yurkewicz, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, runs the pilot of an F-16 Fighting Falcon through preflight checks Sept. 1 at Luke Air Force Base. As a crew chief, Yurkewicz has the responsibility to look over the aircraft and ensure it’s good to go.
