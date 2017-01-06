The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

January 6, 2017
 

F-16 pilots continue to graduate, continue to fight

Tags:
by Airman 1st Class RIDGE SHAN
56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Courtesy photo
The 309th Fighter Squadron graduated 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots to the combat Air Force. FRONT ROW FROM LEFT: 1st Lt. Tim Joubert, Capt. James French, Maj. David Sproehnle, Capt. Joseph Atherton and 1st Lt. Taylor Absher. BACK ROW: 1st Lts. Kaleb Jenkins, Spencer Peot and Kevin Dugan, Capt. Casey Habluetzel, 1st Lt. J.B. Scott, Capt. Dan Lacroix and 1st Lt. Mitch McKenzie. Their hometown and follow-on assignments are below.

A class of F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots under the tutelage of instructor pilots from the 309th Fighter Squadron graduated Dec. 16 following approximately nine months of training at Luke Air Force Base.

Class 16-ABC completed the comprehensive basic flight course in a high-tempo curriculum stressing mission-ready combat skills. Training to refine their abilities will continue at the bases they will go to, but the B-course has left them ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

“It was fast-paced and challenging, but it was definitely rewarding,” said Maj. David Sproehnle, 309th FS F-16 graduate pilot and class leader. “I’ve been in combat in other aircraft, so I understand how important it is we do our job. I think everyone understands what we may need to do, but we all know what we signed up for, and we’re ready.”

Each graduating pilot will be sent directly to operational units around the world.

“Whether these guys are going to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa, Pacific Air Forces, or stateside, none of them are going to sit for two or three years,” said Maj. David Bennett, 309th FS operations director. “Most will deploy soon after they get there, or be in places where they’re already near potential flashpoints.”

The training consisted in two parts: classroom academic learning for about two months and aerial combat training for about seven months.

“We started class in March,” Sproehnle said. “The classroom academic portion lasted all day, every day for about four to six weeks with simulator time mixed in.”

The flight phase gave the students practice in virtually all mission-sets making them more than capable of air combat.

“We trained air-to-air, air-to-ground, mixed missions, weapons qualification, and participated in a large-force exercise,” Sproehnle said. “We saw our training come to fruition by using everything we learned to fight our way in, drop our weapons and fight our way back out.”

As F-35 Lightning II tactics and capabilities mature and the F-16 approaches the age of retirement, the pilots of class 16-ABC understand they may be among the last generation of pilots for an aircraft that has seen four decades of service.

Despite this, the graduates are well aware their role and the importance of the aircraft has not diminished.

“The F-16 is still the backbone of the U.S. Air Force’s fighter inventory,” Sproehnle said. “The training, regardless of where it takes place, is essential to maintaining air superiority in any current warzone.”

In light of ongoing combat operations in the Middle East where F-16s engage in airstrikes against ISIS and provide close-air support for allied and friendly ground forces, the importance of available F-16s and capable pilots remains.

“With the demand for more pilots from the combat Air Force, we’re very aware of how important it is to get these guys done on time,” Bennett said. “The squadrons currently at war need these guys now.”

2

Capt. Dan Lacroix
Richford, Vermont
Kunsan AB, South Korea

12

1st Lt. Tim Joubert
Merritt Island, Florida
Osan AB, South Korea

11

1st Lt. Taylor Absher
Melbourne, Florida
Misawa Air Base, Japan

10

1st Lt. Spencer Peot
Suamico, Wisconsin
Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

9

1st Lt. Mitch McKenzie
South Lyon, Michigan
Osan AB, South Korea

8

1st Lt. Kevin Dugan
Eldersburg, Maryland
Aviano AB, Italy

7

1st Lt. Kaleb Jenkins
Savannah, Georgia
Spangdahlem AB, Germany

6

Capt. Joseph Atherton
Fort Worth
McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina

5

1st Lt. J.B. Scott
Crystal Lake, Illinois
Kunsan AB, South Korea

4

Capt. James French
Newport News, Virginia
Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth

3

Maj. David Sproehnle
Independence, Kentucky
Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Wing rallies to support Citizen Airman family

Courtesy photograph Bridget Alcocer, mother of Tech. Sgt. Francisco Alcocer, 944th Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCO-in-charge, and Airmen from the 944th SFS, participate in a group photo during the Light the Night walk ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph

JSTARS Recap program takes next step with RFP release

Air Force photograph An E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System from the 7th Expeditionary Airborne Command and Control Squadron lands at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar after a mission on Sept. 12, 2016. A program office a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Fiscal year 2017 NDAA impact on Airmen

The approval of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017 provides a number of changes for Airmen, retirees, and families, to include stabilizing readiness and end strength, improving pilot retention, modernizing compensation and benefits and enhancing transparency in the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The NDAA authorizes an overall increase in manpower by...
 
Full Story »

 