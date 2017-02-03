56FW names quarterly award winners

The following individuals are 2016 fourth quarter award winners:
Airman: Airman 1st Class Jaypee Simpliciano, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Klodt, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Javier Gonzales, 56th Security Forces Squadron
Company grade officer: Capt. Lauren Chaffee, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit
Field grade officer: Maj. Christopher Charron, 309th Fighter Squadron
CGO instructor pilot: Capt. Ben Wong, 314th Fighter Squadron
FGO instructor pilot: Maj. Christopher Finkenstadt, 311th FS
Civilian (Category I): Lynn Nutter, 56th Medical Operations Squadron
Civilian (Category II): Anthony Stephens, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Civilian (Category III): Cindy Calderon, 56th Fighter Wing Legal
Key spouse: Elizabeth Orgeron, 56th Operations Group Det 2
Ceremonial honor guardsman: Senior Airman Sean Popoff, 56th MDOS
Outstanding dorm resident: Airman Jasmine Smoak, 56th OSS
Courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing