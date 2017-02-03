607th ACS graduates highly trained Airmen

The 607th Air Control Squadron graduated the following Airmen in the courses listed:
Weapons director
Staff Sgt. Matthew Doxsey, 123rd Air Control Squadron; Staff Sgt. Samantha Niel, 133rd Training Squadron; Airman 1st Class Cesar Moreno, 141st ACS; Tech. Sgt. Jessica Hunter, 606th ACS; Senior Airman Alexander Ramon, 607th ACS; and Senior Airmen Dakota Davis and Christopher Kinney, Master Sgt. Kenneth Palacios, Senior Airman Jesse Streng and Airman 1st Class Andrew Vanderpool, 729th ACS
Air surveillance technician
Tech. Sgt. Stephen Holliday, 141st ACS; Tech. Sgt. Zackary Lee, 729th ACS; Master Sgt. Melany Luce and Airman 1st Class Lauren Buchanan, (Distinguished graduate), 726th ACS; and Tech. Sgt. Fawn Morgan, 606th ACS
Surveillance technician
Airmen 1st Class Clareth Castro, Kenneth San Nicholas and Lauren Buchanan, 729th ACS
Weapons director ground-based training
Senior Airmen Robert Johnson, Paige Oakey and Robbie Veloz, 726th ACS; Senior Airman Yaniris Pacheco, 141st ACS; Airman 1st Class Joshua Terrill, (Distinguished graduate), 612th AOC; Staff Sgt. Lydia Stroud, 176th ADS; Tech. Sgt. Scott Polley, 255th ACS; and Senior Airman Maria Snyder, 609th AOC
Courtesy of Cynthia Brophy, 607th ACS