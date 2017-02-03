The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

February 3, 2017
 

AETC announces award winners

The following individuals or units are 2016 Air Education and Training Command awards winners:

Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Effectiveness

Medium aircraft maintenance category: 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Secretary of the Air Force special achievement

Part-time SB specialist: Mary Peetz, 56th Contracting Squadron

Civil engineer excellence

Major General Robert C. Thompson Award (Resources excellent):  56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Major General Clifton D. Wright Award (Outstanding operations flight): 56th CES

Major General L. Dean Fox Award (Senior military manager): Maj. Benjamin Carlson, 56th CES



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

Invisible wounds cause pain

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — I’m an ambassador for the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. As an ambassador, I’m an advocate for the program, and I work in my local area to plan events which bring our wounded together. It’s a concept of family helping family. We are all in this great big Air Force...
 
Commentary

Step up: Don’t be afraid to be a Mitchell, Doolittle, Arnold

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Alabama — The U.S. Air Force is sitting at a nexus in which the world is becoming increasingly dangerous and complex. Our nation is asking us to do things that keep us busier now than ever before, yet we have fewer people now than at any point in our history —...
 
Local

In Brief

Munitions storage area closure The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 3 through 10 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The deadline for munitions turn-ins/issues is 4 p.m., March 2. Normal operations will resume March 11. For more information, call Tech....
 
