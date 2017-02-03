AETC announces award winners

The following individuals or units are 2016 Air Education and Training Command awards winners:
Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Effectiveness
Medium aircraft maintenance category: 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Secretary of the Air Force special achievement
Part-time SB specialist: Mary Peetz, 56th Contracting Squadron
Civil engineer excellence
Major General Robert C. Thompson Award (Resources excellent): 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Major General Clifton D. Wright Award (Outstanding operations flight): 56th CES
Major General L. Dean Fox Award (Senior military manager): Maj. Benjamin Carlson, 56th CES