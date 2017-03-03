ALS graduates 47 Senior Airmen

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 47 senior airmen Feb. 9 from class 17-2.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Zachary Newman, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Ty Rekart and Gregory Wilson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Dylan Vogel, 56th Medical Operations Squadron; and Michael Rice, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Commandant’s Award: Michael Rice, 756th AMXS
Academic achievement: Gregory Wilson, 56th CES
Other graduates are:
56th FW
Kyle Zembrycki
56th OSS
Harold Charles, Bryce Gardner and Christopher Morrison
56th Maintenance Group
Rachel Cothren
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Matthew Elliott, Daniel Juarez and Andrew Staniforth
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Kyle Overholser and Aurin Timmons
56th AMXS
Jesus Caballero, Adam Carr, Carnell Caster, Candace Crump, Brandon Daniel, John Hernandez and Tyler Scott
756th AMXS
Justin Low, Justincory Nesbitt, Robert Routhier and James Yonker
56th CES
Troy Blessing
56th Communications Squadron
Daniel Kirtley
56th Force Support Squadron
Cameron Moore and Brianda Polanco
56th Security Forces Squadron
Andrew Dean
56th Medical Support Squadron
Yesenia Gutierrez and Omar Olvera
56th MDOS
Rebekah Crosswhite, Kyle King and Sean Popoff
56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Alex Jensen and Eric Roberts
607th Air Control
Squadron
Alyssa Boone, Igor Bykov, Joseph Mayer and Jacob Warren
944th FW
John Baker
924th Operational
Support Flight
Christian Hill
161st AMXS
Dedric Beavers and Melicia Montero
720th SFS
Guadalupe Fregoso
Courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Danielle Cook, 56th FSS