The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

March 3, 2017
 

FW announces annual awards

The following individuals received 56th Fighter Wing staff agency annual awards:

Airman: Senior Airman Corey Shires, 56th Comptroller Squadron

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Timothy Boyer, 56th FW Public Affairs

Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Michael Jackson, 56th FW/PA

Company grade officer: 2nd Lt. Shaun Chaplin, 56th CPTS

Field grade officer: Maj. David Barns, 56th FW Chapel

Civilian: (Category I): Nicole Eades, 56th CPTS

Civilian: (Category II): Kiley Dougherty, 56th FW/PA

Civilian: (Category III): Sharon Kozak, 56th FW



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

It’s all about the hooks

SOUTHWEST ASIA — High above Mosul, Iraq, a fighter pilot arrives on station. Now within 20 nautical miles of the target, the pilot arms the weapons on board and checks in with a joint terminal attack controller, identifying the call sign, position and combat load of munitions. The pilot can see explosions, small arms fire...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
Hands on appreciation

Thank you so much for all the ‘Thanks’

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — If I went through my past receipts on military discounts I would calculate a lot of cash left in my wallet from the generosity and appreciation of American businesses through the years; especially from har...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

In Brief

Munitions storage area closure The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 3 through 10 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. Normal operations will resume March 11. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Anthony Sanchez or Staff Sgt. Lewis Hudgings at 623-856-6975....
 
Full Story »

 