FW announces annual awards

The following individuals received 56th Fighter Wing staff agency annual awards:
Airman: Senior Airman Corey Shires, 56th Comptroller Squadron
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Timothy Boyer, 56th FW Public Affairs
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Michael Jackson, 56th FW/PA
Company grade officer: 2nd Lt. Shaun Chaplin, 56th CPTS
Field grade officer: Maj. David Barns, 56th FW Chapel
Civilian: (Category I): Nicole Eades, 56th CPTS
Civilian: (Category II): Kiley Dougherty, 56th FW/PA
Civilian: (Category III): Sharon Kozak, 56th FW