Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 3 through 10 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. Normal operations will resume March 11. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Anthony Sanchez or Staff Sgt. Lewis Hudgings at 623-856-6975.

Tres Rios festival

The annual Tres Rios Nature and Earth Festival will be March 4 and 5 at the confluence of the Gila, Salt and Agua Fria rivers near Phoenix International Raceway. Join Team Pride and volunteer to host the annual children’s recycle fashion show, man the event information and welcoming booths, or support one of many activities. Shift 1 is 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Shift 2 is noon to 4 p.m. or all day. Team Pride volunteers email their day and shift preferences to oscar.mabry@us.af.mil or barbara.st_bernard@us.af.mil. For more information on the festival, go to www.tresriosnaturefestival.com.

Indoor rock climbing

The R4R Program is featuring an indoor rock climbing event at 11 a.m. March 25 for single Airmen only. The $10 cost includes roundtrip transportation and equipment rental. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Indoor skydiving

The R4R Program is featuring an indoor skydiving event at 9 a.m. March 11 at IFLY in Scottsdale. The cost is $20 and includes three two-minute jumps inside the wind tunnel. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Youth archery camp

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center is featuring archery camp 9 a.m. to noon March 20 through 24 at the youth center. Sign up by March 17. For more information, call 623-856-7470.

Basketball camp

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center is featuring a basketball camp 9 a.m. to noon March 13 through 17 at the youth center. Sign up by March 10. For more information, call 623-856-7470.

#WeOwnFriday

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center #WeOwnFriday is featuring a movie night March 22 at the youth center. Sign up by March 22. For more information, call 623-856-7470.

Teen 2-on-2 basketball tourney

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center is featuring a 2-on-2 basketball tourney 7 to 9 p.m. March 31 at the youth center. For more information, call 623-856-7470.

Spring break camps

School-age children can sign up for spring break camps to be held 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 13 through 24. They includes arts and crafts, computers, movies, dramatic and outdoor play, fitness activities, and field trips. The cost is based on total family income and includes breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack. Register online at militarychildcare.com by 5:30 p.m. March 9.

‘50s’ Night

Club Five Six is featuring a 50s Night 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 with live 50s music and buffet. The cost is $13 per member and $15 per nonmember. For more information or to make a reservation, call 623-856-6446, ext. 228.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.