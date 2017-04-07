Base honored during annual celebration of life

Luke Air Force Base received the Platinum Award, the highest possible award, for the number of drives held on base in 2016 by United Blood Services. They also received the Hero Award, which is given to the top 5 percent of Arizona blood sponsors. With more than 1,100 organizations hosting a drive last year, less than 40 coordinators across the state qualified for this award. This places Luke AFB in an elite group of exceptional volunteers. Luke AFB coordinators also received a 50 percent increase in donations in 2016 from 2015.
Salutes & Awards
April 7, 2017