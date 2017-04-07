Exchange restaurants open to base visitors, civilian workers

The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


While Army & Air Force Exchange Service shopping privileges are only open to military members and their families, anyone can dine in Luke Exchange restaurants or pick up grab-and-go fare from Express locations.

Army Regulation 215-8/Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I) lets anyone, including visitors, contractors and Defense Department civilians, dine at the Exchange’s more than 1,600 restaurants worldwide. The regulation also authorizes anyone to buy grab-and-go food and beverages from one of the Exchange’s 300-plus Express locations as long as the items are consumed on the installation.

“Whether you work on the installation or are just visiting a military family member, the Exchange has you covered with a variety of satisfying meal options,” said Aileen Rivenburg, Luke Exchange general manager. “With numerous better-for-you options in both the food court and Express, the Exchange proves you don’t have to wait until you’re off-post to eat a hearty, healthy meal.”

Guidelines on who is authorized to use Exchange operations are prescribed by Army Regulation 215-8/Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I) and the Armed Services Exchange Regulations, DOD Instruction 1330.21.

Anyone who believes they qualify for full Exchange benefits, including access to main stores, should contact the Luke Exchange at 623-935-2671.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


