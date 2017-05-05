ALS graduates 46 senior airmen

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 46 senior airmen March 30 from class 17-3:
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow: Ryan Miller, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Drake Keske 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Jan Diazgarcia, 56th Maintenance Group; Joshua Murray 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Gisele Adanlete-Engram, 56th Medical Support Squadron
Commandant’s award winner: Jan Diazgarcia 56th MXG
Academic achievement: Joshua Murray,
56th LRS
Other graduates are:
56th Fighter Wing
James, Rozell
56th Operations Support Squadron
Dakota Havens, Yesenia Hernandez, Daniel Kilby, Humberto Morales and Richard Situmorang
607th Air Control Squadron
Anthony Cordova, Alexander Ramon and Ross Rivera
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Deven Frank and Matthew Roberts
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Antony Barbero, Ronald Gilbert and Roderic Roesel
56th AMXS
Kylethomas Alcudia, Jovann Durazo, Robert Ellis, Brandon Freeman, Michael Green, Thomas Johnson, Alexander Long, Kendra Rollins, Derek Thayer, Garret Toole and Martin Varela
756th AMXS
Kai Moua and David Williams
56th Security Forces Squadron
Cameron Rose and Shayn Tinseth
56th CES
Demitrius Benoit
56th Communications Squadron
Elizabeth Roman
56th LRS
Darius France and Michael Shirley
56th Medical Operations Squadron
Kenai Crenshaw, Manuel Mendoza and Katelyn Rivera
944th Medical Squadron
Chenye Arnaout and Crystal Munoz
Detachment 9, ACC Training Support Squadron
Daniel Wagner
161st Maintenance Squadron
Justin Lewis
162nd MXS
Francisco Lopez