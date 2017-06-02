June16: Thunderbolt Nation “Selfless” Community Blitz

Luke Air Force Base Service Blitz is the second in a two-part action-orientated platform to pause our day-to-day mission and reinforce our focus on daily service and the difference we can make in the lives of others, our organizations and our community.

The goal of this two-part platform is to demonstrate how serving and working as a team creates momentum, improves morale, nourishes our selfless culture, and fosters trust through an amazing sense of accomplishment.

For the first part, we met as one family, Thunderbolt Nation, at the University of Phoenix, Arizona Cardinals Stadium. Together we listened to messages from inspirational keynote and guest speakers to build our awareness of what selfless service means from multiple perspectives. Following the guest speaker series, we were able to interact with 501c non-profit organizations on-sight to inquire about their mission of being part of something greater than themselves.

Phase two of the platform will convene June 16 as Airmen conduct an all-out “service blitz” into the community to show we are a part of this great community and to give back to those who support us and those in need. On a simple level, this service initiative is about putting the needs of others above our own. It’s about taking action to make the world a better place. It’s about passing up good to get to great!

Every active-duty member assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke AFB, who is not deemed to be a part of the minimum mission essential personnel on June 16 will participate in a service project for the entire duty day. Civilians are also invited to participate. The locations where units will conduct community service are declared alternative duty locations.

Squadron commanders and staff directors are given flexibility on the location and platform of project, however the location must be off base. Commanders are encouraged to undertake projects that facilitate service in large groups and no group or project can be smaller than five individuals.

For more information, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716 or email Sharon.kozak@us.af.mil.