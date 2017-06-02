The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

June 2, 2017
 

SAIGE award goes to E6

The following individual received a Society of American Indian Government Employee award:

Military Meritorious Service Award

Tech. Sgt. Andrea Sanchez, 310th Fighter Squadron Aviation Resource Management NCO in charge.

The award is presented to those who have supported the Defense Department mission, overseas contingency operations and whose attributes best symbolize the qualities and core values of their respective military service or DOD component.

“Her contributions to the Air Force completely epitomize the 56th Fighter Wing’s belief on how we focus on our culture with a campaign mindset,” said Brig. Gen. Brook Leaonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Thunderbolts culminate AAPIH month with cultural exchange

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Staff Sgt. Mei Ling Keiki, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament maintenance supervisor, performs a fire dance during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage m...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

My brat makes me proud

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. — Parents worry; it’s just what we do. We worry our child will get hurt. We worry we aren’t making the right decisions for them. We worry they’ve become irrevocably addicted to their iPad and that they really shouldn’t spend so much time watching videos of a 5-year-old millionaire open...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

The Air Force issued me my ‘kids’

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — While I’ve decided to live a childfree lifestyle, the Air Force, in its infinite wisdom, saw the need to issue me two kids. They are both straight out of technical training and brand new to the Air Force — and one is still too young to accept an adult...
 
Full Story »

 