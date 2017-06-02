SAIGE award goes to E6

The following individual received a Society of American Indian Government Employee award:
Military Meritorious Service Award
Tech. Sgt. Andrea Sanchez, 310th Fighter Squadron Aviation Resource Management NCO in charge.
The award is presented to those who have supported the Defense Department mission, overseas contingency operations and whose attributes best symbolize the qualities and core values of their respective military service or DOD component.
“Her contributions to the Air Force completely epitomize the 56th Fighter Wing’s belief on how we focus on our culture with a campaign mindset,” said Brig. Gen. Brook Leaonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander.