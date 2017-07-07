The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

July 7, 2017
 

Looking back …

12

On April 8, 1967, the 56th Air Commando Wing, the predecessor to the 56th Fighter Wing of today, organized with Col. Harry Aderholt as its commander. It was the host U.S. Air Force unit at Nakhon Phanom Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand. It was assigned to Thirteenth Air Force for command and administrative control and Seventh Air Force for operational control. The 56th Air Commando Wing’s mission was to support Royal Thai air force and Royal Lao air force during combat and noncombat operations, and train those two air forces to include use of special air warfare mobile teams, and maintenance training in Thailand for RLAF. Both countries were fighting wars with in-country insurgencies. Additionally, the wing provided experienced, highly qualified personnel and aircraft to assist the RLAF and U.S. Embassy in Laos. Wing conducted civic action programs in conjunction with the Thai government. Finally, they conducted combat and unconventional warfare operations, and maintenance for small embassy aircraft. As such, its mission extended from digging wells for the Thais to dropping bombs on the enemy in North Vietnam.

14

Seventy-five years ago on June 22, 1942, Luke Field began a new mission it still fulfills today — take rated pilots and teach them how to fly and employ the latest fighters. Prior to that date, the instructor pilots at Luke Field taught advanced pilot training, taking graduates of basic pilot training and teaching them to fly fighter-type aircraft. After advanced, pilots went on to learn to fly their soon-to-be combat aircraft. The first fighter aircraft taught at Luke was the Curtis P-40 Warhawk. Luke Field used the P-40 because at the beginning of U.S. involvement in World War II, the P-40 was the top U.S. front-line fighter. By war’s end, Luke Field instructors graduated 2,483 U.S. and 331 Chinese air force P-40 pilots. For your next trivia night: The “X” on the noses designate this formation’s six P-40s as coming from Luke Field during World War II.

13

Seventy-five years ago on March 27, 1942, the first class of 42 Chinese air force students flying the AT-6 Texan graduated (Class 42-E). During World War II, Luke Field graduated 508 Chinese AF pilots in the AT-6. Most continued on to P-40 training here and then flew against the Japanese. The WWII Chinese AF was the forerunner of today’s Taiwan air force.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Juneteenth represents hope, possibilities, vice admiral says

WASHINGTON — Juneteenth, the annual observance commemorating the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery, represents what is possible, Navy Vice Adm. Kevin Scott said at a Pentagon ceremony today. “I am three generations removed from slavery in the state of Virginia, and so when I think about Juneteenth, I think what it...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

New leader, strategic plan fuels excitement

After returning from a deployment in Southwest Asia, I was impressed with the new wing leadership philosophy. I was fortunate enough to attend the 56th Fighter Wing Service Blitz rally at Cardinal Stadium and saw first-hand our new leadership in action. Then came the bombshell … the 56th FW strategic plan. After having read many...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
Airman 1st Class Julian Nieto

TBolts hit ice in new hockey club

The Luke Thunderbolts Hockey Club was launched in February but has already made a name for itself in the Arcadia Summer-C hockey league. With a record of 8-1, the regular season wrapped up last week with the first semifinal gam...
 
Full Story »

 