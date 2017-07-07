Looking back …

On April 8, 1967, the 56th Air Commando Wing, the predecessor to the 56th Fighter Wing of today, organized with Col. Harry Aderholt as its commander. It was the host U.S. Air Force unit at Nakhon Phanom Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand. It was assigned to Thirteenth Air Force for command and administrative control and Seventh Air Force for operational control. The 56th Air Commando Wing’s mission was to support Royal Thai air force and Royal Lao air force during combat and noncombat operations, and train those two air forces to include use of special air warfare mobile teams, and maintenance training in Thailand for RLAF. Both countries were fighting wars with in-country insurgencies. Additionally, the wing provided experienced, highly qualified personnel and aircraft to assist the RLAF and U.S. Embassy in Laos. Wing conducted civic action programs in conjunction with the Thai government. Finally, they conducted combat and unconventional warfare operations, and maintenance for small embassy aircraft. As such, its mission extended from digging wells for the Thais to dropping bombs on the enemy in North Vietnam.