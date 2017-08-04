The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

August 4, 2017
 

36 senior airmen graduate ALS

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 senior airmen June 29 from Class 17-5.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow: Moriah Farnam, 61st Fighter Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Taylor Wellnitz, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Jacob Mraz, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron; and Ashlynd Vaughn, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

Commandant’s award: Jacob Mraz, 56th CMS

Academic achievement: Taylor Wellnitz, 56th CES

Other graduates are:

56th Operations Support Squadron

Tyshun Youngblood

56th Maintenance Group

Gabrielle Asalin, Alex Kemmeling, Adrian Moreno and Jonathon Paugh

56th CMS

Stephon Price

56th Equipment
Maintenance Squadron

Jovan Bennett, Benjamin Hess, Billy Johnson, Matthew Ketterer, Justin Weeks and Shelby Williams

56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Eduardo Franco, Mario Gonzalez, Javier Lebronmelendez, Christopher Rose, Edysson Sanchez and Richard Schultz

756th AMXS

Manuel Garcia

56th CES

Logan Avery, Zacharie Correll, Dylan England and Tyler Henson

56th Force Support Squadron

Zachary Kelley

56th SFS

Jessica Reyes and Griffin Whiting

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Michaelray Campana

56th Medical Support Squadron

Jake Henry

944th Force Support Squadron

Eric De Leon

944th SFS

Raymundo Trujillo

161st AMXS

Joseph Jorgensen

161st SFS

Daniela Plath



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Be S.M.A.R.T. when setting goals

Have you set goals for your future? A goal is the result or achievement toward which effort is directed. Goals can be short or long-term, personal, professional, spiritual or physical, and are usually specific to a person or group. According to Dr. Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at Dominican University in California, you are 42...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Don’t underestimate importance of sacrifice

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Feb. 19, 2015. As I was reviewing some enlisted performance reports and decorations today, I started contemplating a huge event in my life that occurred almost 20 years ago. In April of 1995, I asked my then girlfriend Tiffani, a fellow Airman at the time, to be my...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

In Brief

Retiree Appreciation Day Retiree Appreciation Day is to acknowledge the service of the veterans in the local metropolitan area, and to inform veterans of the services and activities that are available to them and their dependents. RAD is 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Naval Operations Support Center, Bldg. 300, at Luke Air...
 
Full Story »

 