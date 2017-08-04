36 senior airmen graduate ALS

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 senior airmen June 29 from Class 17-5.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow: Moriah Farnam, 61st Fighter Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Taylor Wellnitz, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Jacob Mraz, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron; and Ashlynd Vaughn, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Commandant’s award: Jacob Mraz, 56th CMS
Academic achievement: Taylor Wellnitz, 56th CES
Other graduates are:
56th Operations Support Squadron
Tyshun Youngblood
56th Maintenance Group
Gabrielle Asalin, Alex Kemmeling, Adrian Moreno and Jonathon Paugh
56th CMS
Stephon Price
56th Equipment
Maintenance Squadron
Jovan Bennett, Benjamin Hess, Billy Johnson, Matthew Ketterer, Justin Weeks and Shelby Williams
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Eduardo Franco, Mario Gonzalez, Javier Lebronmelendez, Christopher Rose, Edysson Sanchez and Richard Schultz
756th AMXS
Manuel Garcia
56th CES
Logan Avery, Zacharie Correll, Dylan England and Tyler Henson
56th Force Support Squadron
Zachary Kelley
56th SFS
Jessica Reyes and Griffin Whiting
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Michaelray Campana
56th Medical Support Squadron
Jake Henry
944th Force Support Squadron
Eric De Leon
944th SFS
Raymundo Trujillo
161st AMXS
Joseph Jorgensen
161st SFS
Daniela Plath