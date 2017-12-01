The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

December 1, 2017
 

ALS graduates 47 from class 17-7

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 45 senior airmen and two civilians Oct. 26 from class 17-7.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Ryan Holland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Jacob Skawski, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Damon Shimabukuro, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron; Robert Newton, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron and Keith Kennedy, 56th EMS

Commandant’s Award: Jacob Skawski, 56th AMXS

Academic Achievement Award: Damon Shimabukuro, 56th EMS

Other graduates are:

56th Operations
Support Squadron

Cody Rodriguez

607th Air Control Squadron

Kyle Dent, Victor McKinnon and Shane Miltner

56th Maintenance Group

Kevin Burgess and Tyler Smith

56th Component
Maintenance Squadron

Savier Hernandezbetre, Daniel Salazar, Nichola Syvertsonhagestuen and Trynton Weyland

56th EMS

Anthony Burney, Joshua Fountain, Michael Matthews and Alexander Torres

56th Aircraft
Maintenance Squadron

Dillon Ball, Alvin Goulart, Michael Jackson, Ethan Kohler, Wade Lohman, Victor Lopez Juarez, Georgette Moore and Andrea Shafer

756th Aircraft
Maintenance Squadron

Chad Strickland

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Joshua King, Andrew Owen and Winston Spears

56th Security Forces Squadron

Corey Fisher and Brandon Sheppard (civilian)

56th Communications Squadron

Blake Brandes

56th Force Support Squadron

Vernon Sparks

56th Logistics
Readiness Squadron

Evan Alvarez and Kameron Chinn, Nicole Curtis and Joshua Griffin

56th Medical Group

David Gonzalez (civilian)

56th Medical Support Squadron

April Grant

56th Medical
Operations Squadron

Shyanne Costales and Noe Martinez

944th LRS

Glendra Bruno George

944th MDS

Veronica Bedoya

Shauntella Mack

161st Maintenance Squadron

Alexander McGill

Courtesy of
Tech. Sgt. Danielle Cook
56th Force Support Squadron



 

