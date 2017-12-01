ALS graduates 47 from class 17-7

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 45 senior airmen and two civilians Oct. 26 from class 17-7.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Ryan Holland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Jacob Skawski, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Damon Shimabukuro, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron; Robert Newton, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron and Keith Kennedy, 56th EMS
Commandant’s Award: Jacob Skawski, 56th AMXS
Academic Achievement Award: Damon Shimabukuro, 56th EMS
Other graduates are:
56th Operations
Support Squadron
Cody Rodriguez
607th Air Control Squadron
Kyle Dent, Victor McKinnon and Shane Miltner
56th Maintenance Group
Kevin Burgess and Tyler Smith
56th Component
Maintenance Squadron
Savier Hernandezbetre, Daniel Salazar, Nichola Syvertsonhagestuen and Trynton Weyland
56th EMS
Anthony Burney, Joshua Fountain, Michael Matthews and Alexander Torres
56th Aircraft
Maintenance Squadron
Dillon Ball, Alvin Goulart, Michael Jackson, Ethan Kohler, Wade Lohman, Victor Lopez Juarez, Georgette Moore and Andrea Shafer
756th Aircraft
Maintenance Squadron
Chad Strickland
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Joshua King, Andrew Owen and Winston Spears
56th Security Forces Squadron
Corey Fisher and Brandon Sheppard (civilian)
56th Communications Squadron
Blake Brandes
56th Force Support Squadron
Vernon Sparks
56th Logistics
Readiness Squadron
Evan Alvarez and Kameron Chinn, Nicole Curtis and Joshua Griffin
56th Medical Group
David Gonzalez (civilian)
56th Medical Support Squadron
April Grant
56th Medical
Operations Squadron
Shyanne Costales and Noe Martinez
944th LRS
Glendra Bruno George
944th MDS
Veronica Bedoya
Shauntella Mack
161st Maintenance Squadron
Alexander McGill
Courtesy of
Tech. Sgt. Danielle Cook
56th Force Support Squadron