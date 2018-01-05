AETC announces awards

The following individuals and unit received Air Education and Training Command of the year awards:
Aircrew flight equipment
NCO: Staff Sgt. Derek Baskin, 56 Operations Support Squadron
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Timothy Navarre, 56 OSS
Large program: 56th OSS
Medical services
Medical Information Services: 56th Medical Information Systems Flight, 56th Medical Support Squadron
Medical Service Corp Civilian: Annissa Chavez, 56th MDSS
Biomedical Specialist (Category I field grade officer): Maj. Kenneth Kirk, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Medium dental clinic airman: Senior Airman Jaypee Simpliciano, 56th AMDS
Nursing force development: Maj. Yvonne Storey, 56th Medical Group