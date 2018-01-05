The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


AETC announces awards

The following individuals and unit received Air Education and Training Command of the year awards:

Aircrew flight equipment

NCO:  Staff Sgt. Derek Baskin, 56 Operations Support Squadron

Senior NCO:  Master Sgt. Timothy Navarre, 56 OSS

Large program: 56th OSS

Medical services

Medical Information Services: 56th Medical Information Systems Flight, 56th Medical Support Squadron

Medical Service Corp Civilian: Annissa Chavez, 56th MDSS

Biomedical Specialist (Category I field grade officer): Maj. Kenneth Kirk, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron

Medium dental clinic airman: Senior Airman Jaypee Simpliciano, 56th AMDS

Nursing force development: Maj. Yvonne Storey, 56th Medical Group



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Courtesy photo

2018 Haboob Havoc: Legacy of Airpower Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Frank Luke’s sacrifice

The 2018 Haboob Havoc, held Jan. 29 through Feb. 2, will be hosted by Luke Air Force Base. It is an annual competition where fighter pilots hone their skills in aerial combat, bringing together fighter pilots from across the Ai...
 
Illusionist Mike Super Illusionist Mike Super will perform at 5 p.m . Jan. 18 at Club Five Six. The free, family friendly event is open to the Luke community. For more information, call 623-856-6446. Annual Awards Banquet The Luke Air Force Base 2017 Annual Awards Banquet is Jan. 20 at the historic Wigwam Resort located...
 
Salutes & Awards

T-bolt gets AF hat tip

The following individual received an Air Force level award: Communication Civilian (Category II): Kiley Dougherty, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
 
