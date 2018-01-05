Luke announces annual group award winners

The following individuals received an annual award from their wing staff agency or group:
56th Fighter Wing staff agencies
Airman: Airman 1st Class Ariel Ciprian, 56th Comptroller Squadron
NCO: Master Sgt. Nikki Walberg, 56th FW Legal
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Colette Roe, 56th FW
Company grade officer: Capt. Derek VanderMolen, 56th FW Chapel
Field grade officer: Maj. David Barns, 56th FW Chapel
Civilian NS (Category II): Melissa Hohn, 56th CPTS
Civilian NS (Category III): Sharon Kozak, 56th FW
Civilian Sup (Category III): Chelsea Owens, 56th CPTS
56th Maintenance Group
Airman: Senior Airman Victoria Colbourne, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Jason Stachowski, 56th EMS
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. David Havel, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit
First sergeant: Master Sgt. Sean O’Sullivan, 56th MXG
Company grade officer: Capt. Jared Strickland, 61st AMU
Field grade officer: Maj. Lexie Greene, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Civilian (Category 1): Shonda Grizzard, 56th AMXS
Civilian (Category 2): Alan Flynn, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Key spouse: Julie Calza, 56th EMS
56th Mission Support Group
Airman: Airman 1st Class Kossi Bissadu, 56th Force Support Squadron
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Samuel Wilhite, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Shaderack Aigbekaen, 56th LRS
Key spouse: Shayna-Nicole Walker, 56th Security Forces Squadron
Company grade officer: Capt. Kyle Morgan, 56th SFS
Field grade officer: Maj. Benjamin Carlson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Civilian (Category 1): Paul Haidinger, 56th CES
Civilian (Category 2): David Bialy, 56th Communications Squadron
Civilian (Category 3): Eric Hinsch, 56th Contracting Squadron
First sergeant: Senior Master Sgt. Deborah Hofstra, 56th CES