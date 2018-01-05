Squadron commanders selected

The following individuals were selected to command an Air Force squadron:
From the 56th Fighter Wing
Lt. Col. Joseph Nicholas, 56th Comptroller Squadron, will command the 86th CPTS, Ramstein Air Base, Germany
Maj. Edward Romero, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron, will command the 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Lt. Col. Jeffrey Kaepp, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, will command the 57th AMXS, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada
Lt. Col. Renae Denelsbeck, 56th Medical Operations Squadron, will command the 27th Special Operations MDOS, Cannon AFB, New Mexico
From the 54th Fighter Group
Lt. Col. Stuart Menn, 54th Maintenance Squadron, will command the B-2 Sustainment Program, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma
Lt. Col. Kenneth Beebe, 54th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, will command the 386th Expeditionary AMXS, Ali Al Salem AB, Kuwait