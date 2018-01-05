The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

January 5, 2018
 

Squadron commanders selected

The following individuals were selected to command an Air Force squadron:

From the 56th Fighter Wing

Lt. Col. Joseph Nicholas, 56th Comptroller Squadron, will command the 86th CPTS, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Maj. Edward Romero, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron, will command the 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Kaepp, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, will command the 57th AMXS, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada

Lt. Col. Renae Denelsbeck, 56th Medical Operations Squadron, will command the 27th Special Operations MDOS, Cannon AFB, New Mexico

From the 54th Fighter Group

Lt. Col. Stuart Menn, 54th Maintenance Squadron, will command the B-2 Sustainment Program, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma

Lt. Col. Kenneth Beebe, 54th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, will command the 386th Expeditionary AMXS, Ali Al Salem AB, Kuwait



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


