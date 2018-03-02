Falcon Dunes celebrates 20 years

Falcon Dunes Golf Course celebrated its 20th anniversary Jan. 28 with a golf tournament The winning team of Dennis Karr and Chuck Renner had an overall score of 61.

Luke Air Force Base did not have a golf course until 1997. Gary Panks designed the Falcon Dunes Golf Course which started out as a water-retention basin intended to keep the base and surrounding areas free from flooding. More than 700,000 cubic yards of earth was moved to form the massive mounds that give the course its contour and character.

One distinct feature of the course is the desert flora that frames each fairway. Vegetation that is native to the Southwest was used to complement the aesthetic beauty of the surrounding White Tank and Estrella mountain ranges.

What started out as a flat dirt field, is now the site of 18 holes of championship links-style golf.