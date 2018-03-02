45th AFAF for Airmen by Airmen

Contributions to the Air Force Assistance Fund will lend critical support to fellow Airmen and their families with emergency needs, educational assistance and family support. AFAF also provides comfort and dignity to Air Force widows and widowers. The campaign is March 26 through May 6. Look for more information in the April 6 issue of the Thunderbolt. For more information, call Capt. Daniel Hess at 623-856-7766.

VA Nurse Advice Line

The Veterans Administration Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 for healthcare qualified veterans through the VA. Services include: medical advice, answering questions regarding medications or helping process medication refills through the VA, diagnostic testing or labs, assisting with scheduling medical appointments and recommending a course of action regarding concerns. An update will be sent to the primary health care provider regarding any issues the veteran may have. The line is manned by qualified, experienced, registered nurses who follow current triage protocols to ensure quality care and follow through. The nurses also have access to health records, medications prescribed and medical history. This service will improve access to comprehensive primary care and preserve the continuity of care. For more information or to access the advice line, call 888-214-7264 or 602-222-6550, option 3 and follow the prompts.

MPOY

The 2017 Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony is March 24 in Hangar 913. Social hour is 6 p.m. and the ceremony is 7 p.m. RSVP by March 19 by going to https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=375692&k=0166470F7255. For more information, email Master Sgt. Anthony Higuera at anthony.higuera.1@us.af.mil.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Free tax prep

The Luke Air Force Base Tax Center is open for walk-ins 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday now through April 12, 3rd Floor, Bldg. 1150.