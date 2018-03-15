The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


On behalf of all Luke Airmen, I extend a warm welcome to Luke Days 2018! We are excited to open our gates to our surrounding communities and fellow Arizonans, who show us unwavering support each and every day. It’s our way of saying thank you and our opportunity to showcase your Air Force and world-renowned airpower.

This year we are thrilled to host a variety of military and civilian aerial acts and welcome back the leading act, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team, who last performed at Luke Days in 1992. Formed in 1946, the Blue Angels are the second oldest formal flying aerobatic team in the world. The French Patrouille de France, formed in 1931, is the oldest. Our very own F-35 Heritage Flight Team will pair the F-35A Lightning II, the Air Force’s premier fighter, with a P-51 Mustang and A-10 Thunderbolt II in a tribute to the past, present and future of airpower.

In addition to a robust display of military and civilian aircraft, this year’s show also features a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math area, called STEAM City. Representatives from local organizations and schools from around the Valley are on hand with fun, interactive displays for all ages.

Luke Air Force Base has a rich heritage. The base’s namesake, 2nd Lt. Frank Luke Jr., was a Phoenix native and the first aviator to receive a Medal of Honor. This year marks the 100th anniversary of his death in World War I. Since 1941, we’ve not only been in the community; we’ve been a part of it. During this time, nearly 60,000 fighter pilots have trained at Luke. Within a year of completing training here, our graduates are involved in combat operations around the globe.

In addition to our training mission, the men and women of Luke support ongoing worldwide contingencies. Right now, more than 300 Luke Airmen are deployed to 12 locations around the world. While you are here, I encourage you to take the time to talk to the Airmen here at the show. Each is critical in fulfilling the base’s mission of “Building the Future of Airpower.” They are excited to share their experiences with you.

I would be remiss if I didn’t thank all those who worked so hard to put together this year’s air show. An event of this magnitude doesn’t just happen. It takes the dedication and support of our community partners, generous sponsors, vendors, Airmen and their families. A big thank you to everyone involved in presenting this world-class event.

We are honored to share this experience with you and hope you thoroughly enjoy Luke Days 2018!

Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard

56th Fighter Wing commander



 

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Rower Airshows Vintage Stearman Airshow

Gary Rower, former U.S. Air Force F-16 instructor pilot, and current airline captain, has flown more than 21,000 hours in numerous airframes. A modified Pratt and Whitney R-985 radial engine powers the Stearman. Almost 1,000 cu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Desert Rats: Formation Demonstration Team

The Desert Rats Formation Demonstration Team is based at the Phoenix Deer Valley Airport and flies the CJ-6 military trainer. They are one of the few four-ship formation demonstration teams in the Southwest. Pilot bios Lead: Retired Lt. Col. Mike Carter Flew the F-4 and F-16 during a 20-year active-duty career, former 61st Fighter Squadron...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Bob Freeman — Extra 330

Bob Freeman, air show performer and unlimited competition pilot flies the EXTRA 330SC. The EXTRA is a single seat, low-wing aerobatic monoplane with conventional (taildragger) landing gear, offering incredible aerobatic perform...
 
Full Story »

 