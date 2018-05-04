ALS graduates 47 in class 18-3

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated four staff sergeants and 43 senior airmen March 23 in class 18-3.
The award winners are senior airmen unless otherwise noted:
John L. Levitow Award: Zharina Alapag, 56th Medical Support Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Trevor Osborn, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Nathen Foxworth, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Zachary Hopp, 607th Air Control Squadron; and Alexander Milward, 56th AMXS
Commandant’s Award: Staff Sgt. Jack Taylor, Detachment 105
Academic Achievement Award: Nathen Foxworth, 56th AMXS
Other graduates are senior airmen unless otherwise noted:
56th Operations Support Squadron
Mason Recla
62nd Fighter Squadron
Jessica Dale
607th ACS
Tanner Koonce
56th Maintenance Group
Rashad Foulke
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Gary Esposito and Staff Sgt. Brett Lewandowski
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Dalton Cooke, Jared Persian, Derek Preese, Brandon Tate and Dakota Terry
56th AMXS
Shane Barnes, Kevin Marecos, Christopher Mashek, Kevin Pyle, Angel Reyes and Zachary Tingelstad
756th AMXS
Isaiah Froelich, Javier Harnett, Christian Sanchez, Lakenzar Snipes, Travis Willan, Monte Wilson and Codey Yurkewicz
63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit
Staff Sgt. Tyler Cruse
56th CES
Andrew Garcia
56th Communications Squadron
Jessica Recla
56th Force Support Squadron
David Escobar
56th Security Forces Squadron
Alec Fobell
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Mina Fawzi, Adam Ingerman, Thomas Keifman, Dmytro Mykhaylovskyy, Jerry Poot and Staff Sgt. Angelique Prince
56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Jay Pee Simpliciano
144th FSS
Christian Fernandez
163rd SFS
Brenden Sylvester
482nd SFS
Gisele Aponte
69th Aerial Port Squadron
Corwyn Patterson
920th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Kevin Greene