The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Health & Safety

May 4, 2018
 

Mouth guards: keeping your smile in check

by Tech. Sgt. ROBERT PENN
56th Dental Squadron

Proper mouth protection is essential when playing sports. An appropriately fitted mouth guard is an important piece of athletic gear that helps to prevent injury to teeth and soft tissues in the mouth.

According to the American Dental Association, an athlete is 60 times more likely to suffer harm to the teeth when not wearing a mouth guard. Mouth guards help buffer an impact that otherwise could cause broken teeth, jaw injuries or cuts to the lip, tongue or face. Also, mouth guards may reduce the rate and severity of concussions.

Do I need a mouth guard? The simple answer is yes! Anyone engaging in organized sports or recreational activities should wear a comfortable, well-fitted mouth guard that is easy to clean.

There are three types of mouth guards: stock, “boil and bite,” and custom fabricated by a dentist. All mouth guards provide some level of protection but vary in design, fit and price.

Here are some tips to get the most out of a mouth guard, according to The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Wash it in cool soapy water and rinse it off well before and after each use. For even better protection against germ build up, brush the guard with a toothbrush and toothpaste before and after every use. Also, don’t chew on the mouth guard and replace when it shows signs of wear and tear.

Don’t forget to keep your smile in check with a mouth guard. Active-duty personnel can contact Luke Dental Clinic at 623-856-7535 to have a custom mouth guard made.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


