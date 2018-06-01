The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

June 1, 2018
 

Luke family’s blind son awarded service dog

Story and photo by Tech. Sgt. CLINTON ATKINS
56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
1
Hunter Codding, 4, bonds with his service dog, Indy, at Fowler Park on Luke Air Force Base. Hunter was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, which causes blindness due to underdeveloped optic nerves. Indy is an 18-month-old female Golden Retriever who was recently awarded to the Codding family by an Arizona-based nonprofit organization.

A Luke family was recently awarded a service dog from a local nonprofit organization for their 4-year-old son, Hunter, who was born with optic nerve hypoplasia.

The condition results in blindness due to the underdevelopment of the optic nerves. Hunter is able see colors, but much of the world around him remains a mystery, according to his mom, Staff Sgt. Jasmine Codding, a 56th Maintenance Group analyst.

The family hoped to get a service dog for Hunter, but the high cost prevented them from making the wish come true. The cost for a trained service dog can run upward of $25,000.

With an opportunity in sight, Jasmine and her husband, Staff Sgt. Dylan Codding, 56th Security Forces Squadron patrolman and a native of Normal, Illinois, began the arduous task of saving enough money to give their son a better quality of life. It wasn’t long before the family received an unexpected phone call from Luke’s Exceptional Family Member Program office.

The EFMP office, whose mission is to support military families with special needs, received word from the Foundation for Service Dog Support, Inc., an Arizona-based nonprofit organization, that a free service dog was available to be awarded to a military family.

“It happened very suddenly,” said Jasmine, a Phoenix native. “We were in disbelief when we received the call. The EFMP office was a huge help in making this happen.”

Hunter met his soon-to-be service dog, Indy, a female 18-month-old Golden Retriever, in April after her service dog training graduation at Centennial Plaza in Peoria.

“When Hunter met Indy it was an instant connection,” she said.

After Dylan and Jasmine completed two months of online training and a once-a-week, four-hour-long hands-on training class with Indy, the Coddings became a family of five at the end of May.

Once Indy is fully integrated into the family, Dylan and Jasmine hope she can help Hunter both with his blindness and his social skills. Jasmine said Hunter has difficulties interacting with his peers.

“There are times we cannot calm (Hunter) down no matter what we do,” Jasmine said. “Indy has a calming effect on Hunter.”

The Codding family is one of many success stories the EFMP office helped come to fruition.

The Exceptional Family Member Program at Luke is always searching for ways to support more families with special needs, to include connecting them with schools and support services, holding support groups at the Airman and Family Readiness Center, and hosting on- and off-base events.

“Our goal is to make sure our families feel connected to other families in similar situations and for families to feel they are part of the Luke community,” said Marjorie Thompson, A&FRC EFMP coordinator.

Luke families who need support should contact EFMP coordinators Senaida Larson or Marjorie at the A&FRC at 623-856-6550.

Those seeking to enroll a family member in EFMP should contact Melody Jones, 56th Medical Group, at (623) 856-4164.

The Airman and Family Readiness Center contributed to this article.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

OTS: ‘The assignment I never knew I needed’

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Sometimes there are things in life that happen to you that are so unexpected you fail to comprehend their inherent value. Such was the case for me in my assignment to Officer Training School. OTS was an assignment that I was not expecting and had entirely no interest in....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Lupus: An invisible disease

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — “You don’t look sick.” If I had a penny for every time I heard that statement, I would be a millionaire! But, I am sick. I have Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, an autoimmune disease, which mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. It can affect the skin, joints, brain and other organs. In...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

ALS graduates 36 from class 18-4

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 senior airmen May 10 from class 18-4. The award winners are: John L. Levitow Award: Joffrey Matute, 56th Communications Squadron Distinguished graduates: Ryan Sanfilippo, 56th Operations Support Squadron; Brian Smith, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and Noah Carpenter, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Commandant’s Award: Ryan ...
 
Full Story »

 