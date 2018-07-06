The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Health & Safety

July 6, 2018
 

Prevent heat stress, be alert to signs

by BEN BRUCE
56th Fighter Wing Safety Office
4-thumbnail heat0

Whether at work or play, people all over the world find themselves exposed to a wide variety of harsh climates. One of these climates is extreme heat.

Prior to engaging in work or recreational activities that may expose a person to extreme heat, there are a few things of which people should be aware. One of these is to take precautionary measures to avoid any unfortunate heat-related mishaps. Another is being able to identify symptoms of heat-related illness.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, it is estimated that 385 Americans die annually and thousands more suffer from some form of heat-related illness. However, there are a few ways people can protect themselves from falling into one of these statistical categories:

• Drink large quantities of water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Hydration is critical to a person’s survival in hot climates.

• Limit exposure to the heat as much as possible.

• Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing that offers adequate ventilation.

• Avoid drinking diuretics such as alcohol, carbonated beverages or caffeine.

• Limit participation in strenuous activity as much as possible; if this is unavoidable take frequent rest breaks.

In warmer climates it is not uncommon to hear weather people on the radio or television talking about a strange little thing known as the heat index. This is basically a measurement of how hot it will be during a specific time frame when the humidity in conjunction with the temperature is taken into consideration. The potential for experiencing a heat-related illness is closely related to the rise and fall of the heat index. It is always a good idea to find out what the projected heat index will be prior to being exposed to high temperatures. Think of it as checking for a hurricane before going deep-sea fishing.

There are a number of different heat-related disorders, but the two that are generally the most dangerous are heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Heat stroke is very dangerous and holds the highest potential for death. Depending on the severity of the heat stroke the duration of medical treatment may be as short as a few hours or as long as up to a year. People that fall into the high-risk category such as the elderly, young children and the overweight should take even greater precautions before subjecting themselves to high temperatures.

The following symptoms generally precede a heat stroke:

• Abdominal cramps/muscle cramps

• Nausea/vomiting

• Headache/dizziness/weakness

• Heavy or nonexistent perspiration

People experiencing the onset of heat stroke will experience neurological symptoms. These may include:

• Odd or bizarre behavior

• Irritability

• Delusions/hallucinations

• Seizures

• Coma

With fast medical attention heat stroke and heat exhaustion, depending on the severity, can be treated with a high success rate. The key thing to remember is, regardless of the activity, the mission or event will never be accomplished if the people doing it do not remain healthy and alive. Watch out for the people around you and take care of yourself.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Events
luke-freedom4

Luke Freedom Fest 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Children participate in a tricycle race during the annual Freedom Fest celebration June 29, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Freedom Fest is an event that offers a varie...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Thunderbolt Digital Edition - July 6, 2018

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – July 6, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hycf/ Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Facebook page! It’s a summer season of change in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

‘I really shouldn’t be here’

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Jan. 31, 2015. FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — A couple of feet and a half a second. These may seem like insignificant measurements; but when combined with fatigue, a couple of feet almost cost me my career, and that half a second almost ended my life. There...
 
Full Story »

 