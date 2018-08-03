The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

August 3, 2018
 

Chaplain’s thoughts …

Solomon was one of Israel’s great kings in the Bible. He was renowned for his God-given wisdom and making Israel a prosperous nation. In spite of this, Solomon did not experience an effortless life.

While composing Ecclesiastes, he reflected on his life. Just like everyone, he had a lifetime assortment of experiences. He experienced joy, misery, laughter, sadness, strength and pain.

After living through delightful and miserable events, he determined that life itself is vain. Although he had the gift of wisdom, he wondered, what was the point. He decided there was a point, an ultimate purpose.

For Solomon, he concluded the duty of man is to be in awe of God and keep His commandments, regardless of life changes. He discovered a purpose that transcended his own ambitions. This enabled him to press on. His confidence in this conclusion caused him to pass this wisdom on to his son and others, so that they too could live a purpose-driven life.

Take time to reflect on life. The moment of reflection may cause one to see how wonderful life is or recall events that bring regret. Regardless of what the reflection reveals, one must remember what drives him or her to press on, an ultimate purpose. It may be living for others like a friend, spouse or a child. It may be accomplishing goals that make you and others better. It may be living out personal beliefs. For me, my personal faith in the Lord Jesus Christ drives me to serve my family, friends, community and country.

I pray we all find what drives us to live life, to love those dear to us, serve our Thunderbolt community, our Air Force and our blessed country.

Courtesy of Chaplain (Capt.) Daniel Llorente, 56th FW Chapel



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
TBoltFP

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ   Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! On our cover this week, we bring you news from the 56th Maintenance...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-training5

63rd FS continues to train

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron receive a step brief prior to heading to their aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

It’s 1700 somewhere …

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Jan. 7, 2015. FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Its side effects can range from confusion to induced sprinting for cover, to feelings of pride. It has the power to stop people in their tracks and causes self-induced paralysis for nearly two minutes at a time. Reveille and...
 
Full Story »

 