The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

August 3, 2018
 

STREET BEAT

The 56th Security Forces Squadron handled the following incidents June 25 through July 22 at Luke Air Force Base:

Tickets

SFS issued traffic citations for 51 moving violations and 11 nonmoving violations.

Traffic accidents

June 18: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at the South Gate Visitor Center. The driver of the vehicle had returned to the car and noticed an eight-inch dent on the rear passenger bumper. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without giving insurance information. SFS did not cite for the incident.

July 2: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 528. A driver was backing from a parking spot and struck another vehicle. SFS issued one citation.

July 2: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 1143. A driver was backing from a parking spot and struck another vehicle. SFS issued one citation.

July 2: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 908. A driver was backing from a parking spot and struck another vehicle that was illegally parked. SFS issued two citations.

July 9: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at the intersection of Super Sabre and Johnson streets. The accident was a fender bender that occurred at the stop sign. SFS did not cite for the accident.

July 10: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at Bldg. 312. The driver of a street sweeper, while conducting their duties, struck a wall and a speed limit sign. SFS detected no criminal act had been committed and did not cite for the incident.

July 12: SFS responded to a report of a minor vehicle accident at South Gate. A driver rear ended a vehicle while attempting to hand the gate guard identification.

July 19: SFS responded to a report of a major vehicle accident at Bldg. 640. The accident occurred when the driver of a vehicle was driving recklessly and hit a light pole causing major damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries.

Emergency responses

June 25: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the base gym. An individual complained of chest pain. The patient was treated and transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

June 26: SFS and firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak at Bldg. 545/the dining facility. SFS arrived and evacuated the facility. Shortly thereafter, Luke AFB fire services deemed the scene safe.

June 28: SFS responded to a report of a lost child at the commissary. The parent was contacted and took control of the child.

June 29: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Luke Air Force Base Exchange parking garage. A person had fallen and injured the rib cage. The patient was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

June 30: SFS and firefighters responded to a report of a medical emergency in housing. The patient was pregnant and vomiting blood. Luke fire services treated the person.

July 4: SFS responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in housing. The alledged victim called 911 reporting a domestic violence. SFS arrived and separated the couple. SFS received reports of both individuals making assaults. Glendale police responded and took control. SFS apprehended the military member, charged and released the individual to the unit first sergeant.

July 9: SFS responded to a report of a disturbance in housing. The victim called to report domestic violence. SFS arrived on scene and separated the couple. SFS notified the military member’s first sergeant.

July 17: SFS responded to report of an individual threatening a co-worker. The subject departed the location before SFS could arrive. Glendale police also responded.

July 18: SFS responded to a warrant’s hit at the South Gate Visitor Center for unpaid funds due to Prescott. Glendale police conducted the extradition.

July 19: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the base track. An individual had collapsed while running and was transported to Abrazo West for treatment.

July 19: SFS responded to a report of a medical emergency at the commissary. An individual had collapsed but refused medical treatment.

Nonemergency
responses

June 26: SFS observed an odor of marijuana emitting from a vehicle at the South Gate. The subject admitted to possessing the drug and was identified to be a civilian. Glendale police took control.

June 26: SFS received multiple phone calls of damage to government property at Bldg. 309. The subject reported the incident in person at SFS headquarters and was issued a citation.

June 27: SFS responded to a warrant’s hit at the South Gate Visitor Center for the offense of violating a court order from Phoenix. Phoenix police responded and conducted the extradition.

July 9: SFS responded to a report of damage to government property at the South Gate. A contractor was attempting to move a large boulder that fell from the forklift and struck the gate. SFS determined there was no malicious intent.

Alarm activations

SFS responded to 21 alarm activations on base.

Courtesy of Senior Airman
Jared Whitaker, 56th SFS



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
TBoltFP

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 3, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ   Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! On our cover this week, we bring you news from the 56th Maintenance...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-training5

63rd FS continues to train

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron receive a step brief prior to heading to their aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

It’s 1700 somewhere …

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Jan. 7, 2015. FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Its side effects can range from confusion to induced sprinting for cover, to feelings of pride. It has the power to stop people in their tracks and causes self-induced paralysis for nearly two minutes at a time. Reveille and...
 
Full Story »

 