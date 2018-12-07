ALS graduates 47 airmen

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 46 senior airmen and one staff sergeant Sept. 14 in class 18-7.
The following award winners are senior airmen:
John L. Levitow: David Gay, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Frank Lopez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Maria Lopez, 56th Security Forces Squadron; Kevin Walker, 56th EMS; and Chelsie Watkins, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Commandant’s Award: Cody Huntington, 56th EMS
Academic achievement: Arta Rexhepi, 56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
The other graduates are senior airmen unless otherwise noted:
56th Operations Support Squadron
Derrick Beleski, Dale Boyd, Nathan Mendoza, James Simmers III and Rose Wood
607th Air Control Squadron
Ashton Norwood
56th Maintenance Group
Landon Kays and Jacob Schimmers
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Cameron Dotson, Michael Farias, Charles Martinez-Hernandez and Sean McCormack
56th EMS
Stephen Cahillane, Jessica Erevia, Joe Garcia, Adonis Jernigan, Zachary Land, Taylor Norlingschneider, Derek Petrosky, John Prudhomme, Michael Roberts Jr. and Matthew Young
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Alissa Cotte, Galen Eblin, Desmond Epps, Keanan Robertshaw and Matthew Thomas
756th AMXS
John, Bomar, Nicholas Goncalves and Ishmael Russell
56th CES
Dylan Ryan
56th SFS
Kevin Castro and Elizabeth Pedroza
56th LRS
Justin Cruz and Jamar Jackson
944th Fighter Wing
Gabriel Coronado
944th CES
Staff Sgt. Estevan Garcia
943rd Maintenance Squadron
Matthew Des Jardins
129th Mission Support Group
Jonathan Alesandro
144th AMXS
Javier Cortez Jr.
Courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Coderre
56th Force Support Squadron