Wing food drive

The 56th Fighter Wing is featuring a wing-wide canned food collection competition through Dec. 17. The Cans and Kindness Challenge pits squadron against squadron to gather the most weight in canned food donations which will go to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance. The most-needed items are peanut butter, canned light chicken, canned ravioli, canned fruit packed in no sugar or 100 percent fruit juice, low or no sodium canned vegetables, dry or canned beans, or low sugar boxed cereals. The winner claims the title of Thunderbolt CKC Champions and receives the Golden Can Trophy. For more information, contact the unit representative.

Exchange dedicated to hiring vets, spouses

In 2018, the Army, Air Force Exchange Service hired more than 5,000 veterans and military spouses. This year, the Exchange reaffirmed its commitment to hire 50,000 veterans and military spouses by 2020. Veterans and military spouses can find job opportunities worldwide at ApplyMyExchange.com.

Exchange promises lowest price guarantee

From Dec. 1 through 24, authorized shoppers who make an in-store or online purchase at ShopMyExchange.com and find an identical item offered elsewhere for less will receive an Exchange gift card for the difference in price. To receive a gift card, shoppers bring their original Exchange receipt or online order confirmation along with a competitor’s current ad to the Luke Air Force Base Exchange customer service area. This same process can be initiated by shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com, by calling Exchange Customer Relations at 1-800-527-2345 or filling out the online Customer Feedback form.

Show Some Love!

This year’s Combined Federal Campaign is going on through Dec. 14. You can contribute financially to your favorite cause or charity through the CFC. Now is the time to donate and to pledge volunteer hours to support the community. To see ways to volunteer, go to desertsouthwestcfc.org. For more information, see the unit CFC representative.

Christmas Reflections convert

The Arizona Winds will present Christmas Reflections at

2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Midwestern University. Midwestern is located at 19555 N. 59th Avenue in Glendale, just south of Loop 101. The main entrance to campus is off of Utopia Road. For further information about this concert and future concerts, visit www.azwinds.com.

Recycle cooking oil

To discard cooking oil used during the holidays, bring it from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday now through Jan.4 to the Bldg. 302 parking lot. All cooking oils are accepted and will be recycled to produce clean alternative fuel that may be used for fueling trucks, buses and other vehicles, thereby reducing hazardous exhaust emissions. Recycling also reduces the occurrence of blockages and overflows caused by fats, oils and grease disposed down the drain. For more information, call the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental office at 623-856-6890.

Exchange holiday returns

The Luke Air Force Base Exchange is extending its return policy for items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. The standard policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after purchase with a sales receipt or on-line order confirmation, depending on the item. The holiday return policy extends these terms through Jan. 31, 2019. For more information, call 800-527-2345.

Worklife live webinars

The Federal Occupational Health Behavioral Health Services is offering the following webinars at 11 a.m. on the following dates. To register, go to FOH4You.com. For more information, call 800-222-0364.

•A Holistic Approach to Feeling Your Best, Dec. 12

Gain awareness of how your mind, body and spirit can unite to help you live the fullest life possible.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.